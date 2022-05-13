Thursday's Scores

|OHSAA Softball Championships
Delaware Hayes 10, Thomas Worthington 0
Dublin Jerome 2, Groveport-Madison 1
Dublin Scioto 6, Westerville North 3
Lancaster 21, Sunbury Big Walnut 0
Lewis Center Olentangy 4, Hilliard Bradley 3
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 5, Pickerington North 4
Mount Vernon 7, Hilliard Darby 1
Powell Olentangy Liberty 7, New Albany 2
Westerville Central 9, Cols. Bishop Watterson 6
Beavercreek 4, Fairborn 0
Centerville 4, Springfield 3
Fairfield 4, Oxford Talawanda 0
Hamilton 6, Cin Ursuline Acad. 5
King Mills Kings 16, Harrison 5
Mason 15, Cin. West Clermont 0
West Chester Lakota West 12, Cin. Colerain 0
West Chester Lakota West 3, Cin. Turpin 1
Akr. Hoban 15, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 0
Akr. SVSM 10, Lorain Clearview 0
Alliance Marlington 9, Streetsboro 1
Aurora 7, Perry 1
Beloit West Branch 14, Girard 0
Canfield 10, Geneva 0
Chardon NDCL 6, Alliance 1
Copley 3, Canal Fulton Northwest 1
Hubbard 10, Ashtabula Edgewood 3
Lodi Cloverleaf 9, Rocky River 6
Mogadore Field 8, Ravenna Southeast 1
Poland Seminary 5, Struthers 1
Richfield Revere 11, Parma Hts. Holy Name 7
Tallmadge 18, Gates Mills Hawken 1
Batavia 8, St Bernard Roger Bacon 0
Brookville 20, Monroe 3
Eaton 19, Kettering Alter 0
Germantown Valley View 27, Day. Stivers 0
Greenville 15, Day. Ponitz 0
Hamilton Ross 13, Hamilton Badin 5
Spring. Kenton Ridge 4, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 0
Tipp City Tippecanoe 6, Bellefontaine 4
Akr. Manchester 12, Elyria Cath. 3
Apple Creek Waynedale 12, Rocky River Lutheran West 2
Canfield South Range 18, East Palestine 0
Creston Norwayne 4, Ashland Mapleton 0
Doylestown Chippewa 5, Orrville 1
Gates Mills Gilmour 9, Columbiana 5
Hanoverton United 4, Columbiana Crestview 3
Kirtland 14, New Middletown Springfield 4
Massillon Tuslaw 18, Oberlin 0
Newton Falls 6, Andover Pymatuning Valley 1
Rootstown 10, Warren Champion 6
Sheffield Brookside 8, Wickliffe 0
Sullivan Black River 9, Navarre Fairless 4
Youngs. Mooney 4, Atwater Waterloo 0
Youngs. Ursuline 11, Orwell Grand Valley 1
Amanda-Clearcreek 28, Worthington Christian 0
Centerburg 6, Marion Elgin 4
Milford Center Fairbanks 4, Cols. Ready 2
Cadiz Harrison Central 15, Belmont Union Local 5
Chillicothe Zane Trace 9, Chillicothe Southeastern 7
Crooksville 2, Proctorville Fairland 0
Frankfort Adena 12, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 2
Ironton 10, New Lexington 0
Leesburg Fairfield 10, Winchester Eastern 0
Martins Ferry 15, Richmond Edison 5
Nelsonville-York 3, Reedsville Eastern 2
Portsmouth 19, South Point 0
Portsmouth West 5, Oak Hill 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 10, Beverly Fort Frye 0
Wellston 15, Albany Alexander 0
Wheelersburg 23, Stewart Federal Hocking 0
Williamsport Westfall 7, Lucasville Valley 0
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 10, Cambridge 3
Fredericktown 12, Baltimore Liberty Union 5
Johnstown 12, Mount Gilead 0
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 26, Oregon Stritch 0
Gibsonburg 5, Lakeside Danbury 0
Antwerp 6, Pettisville 4
Defiance Ayersville 3, Hicksville 2
Greenwich S. Cent. 15, Vanlue 5
Haviland Wayne Trace 20, Cory-Rawson 1
Leipsic 8, Ada 0
Minster 15, Spencerville 1
Monroeville 7, New London 2
N. Baltimore 14, McComb 0
New Bremen 4, Convoy Crestview 2
Plymouth 6, Attica Seneca E. 0
Stryker 7, Edgerton 3
Sycamore Mohawk 10, Norwalk St. Paul 0
W. Unity Hilltop 16, Continental 0
Bowerston Conotton Valley 10, Shadyside 0
Caldwell 4, New Matamoras-Frontier 2
Newcomerstown 7, Toronto 3
Strasburg-Franklin 10, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 2
Ansonia 17, Yellow Springs 1
Bradford 10, Houston 0
Cin. Country Day 16, Lockland 6
Covington 7, DeGraff Riverside 0
Fayetteville-Perry 11, Fairfield Cin. Christian 0
Felicity-Franklin 5, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 2
Ft. Loramie 7, Tri-County North 1
Russia 10, Sidney Lehman Catholic 0
S. Charleston Southeastern 14, Cedarville 0
Union City Mississinawa Valley 6, Newton Local 5