Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cin. Hughes 42, Cin. Western Hills 8

Cols. Independence 54, Cols. Briggs 14

Cols. Northland 46, Cols. Centennial 8

Cols. Walnut Ridge 42, West 0

Miamisburg 49, Beavercreek 26

Parma Hts. Holy Name 35, Parma Normandy 14

South 14, Cols. Eastmoor 7

Tol. Bowsher 46, Tol. Woodward 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cols. Marion-Franklin vs. Cols. Africentric, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

