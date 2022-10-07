Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Cin. Hughes 42, Cin. Western Hills 8
Cols. Independence 54, Cols. Briggs 14
Cols. Northland 46, Cols. Centennial 8
Cols. Walnut Ridge 42, West 0
Miamisburg 49, Beavercreek 26
Parma Hts. Holy Name 35, Parma Normandy 14
South 14, Cols. Eastmoor 7
Tol. Bowsher 46, Tol. Woodward 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cols. Marion-Franklin vs. Cols. Africentric, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
