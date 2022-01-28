Hamburger icon
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainbridge Paint Valley 49, Piketon 34

Bellevue 35, Vermilion 26

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, Rayland Buckeye 36

Carey 48, New Riegel 39

Clyde 74, Milan Edison 34

Fredericktown 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 43

Granville Christian 53, Northside Christian 52

Kansas Lakota 61, Lakeside Danbury 51

Martins Ferry 44, Belmont Union Local 42

Port Clinton 71, Tol. Bowsher 59

STVM 56, Cle. St. Ignatius 38

Tiffin Columbian 64, Sandusky Perkins 47

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 61, Magnolia, W.Va. 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

