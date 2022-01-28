Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bainbridge Paint Valley 49, Piketon 34
Bellevue 35, Vermilion 26
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, Rayland Buckeye 36
Carey 48, New Riegel 39
Clyde 74, Milan Edison 34
Fredericktown 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 43
Granville Christian 53, Northside Christian 52
Kansas Lakota 61, Lakeside Danbury 51
Martins Ferry 44, Belmont Union Local 42
Port Clinton 71, Tol. Bowsher 59
STVM 56, Cle. St. Ignatius 38
Tiffin Columbian 64, Sandusky Perkins 47
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 61, Magnolia, W.Va. 41
