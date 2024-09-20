Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ansonia 34, New Madison Tri-Village 28

East 73, Cols. Mifflin 6

Toronto 53, Oak Glen, W.Va. 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
DeWine, Springfield mayor Rue speak out about expected Trump visit
2
United Way starts Springfield Unity Fund as donors seek to help...
3
DeWine: Two new Springfield health clinics coming, as Haitian influx...
4
Clark State security finds suspicious package on campus, rules out...
5
Springfield Foundation workshop bringing Haitians, other residents...