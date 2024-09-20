Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ansonia 34, New Madison Tri-Village 28
East 73, Cols. Mifflin 6
Toronto 53, Oak Glen, W.Va. 13
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
