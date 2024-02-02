Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 48, Windham 45

Andrews Osborne Academy 56, Parma Normandy 12

Apple Creek Waynedale 48, Creston Norwayne 26

Arcadia 52, Vanlue 32

Archbold 39, Metamora Evergreen 34

Arlington 36, Van Buren 34

Athens 45, Albany Alexander 38

Batavia Clermont NE 47, Miami Valley Christian Academy 40

Beaver 46, Toronto 33

Belmont Union Local 41, Bellaire 31

Belpre 51, Racine Southern 31

Bishop Watterson 40, Cols. DeSales 37

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 42, Lore City Buckeye Trail 40

Canfield S. Range 65, Niles McKinley 40

Carlisle 43, Middletown Madison Senior 35

Casstown Miami E. 48, DeGraff Riverside 12

Chesapeake 39, Ironton Rock Hill 23

Cin. Seven Hills 44, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 27

Cle. Cent. Cath. 45, Akr. Elms 42

Columbiana 55, Leetonia 4

Crown City S. Gallia 82, Oak Hill 11

Defiance Ayersville 48, Antwerp 25

Defiance Tinora 58, Hicksville 24

Delphos Jefferson 60, Leipsic 37

Dola Hardin Northern 57, Crestline 53

Dover 55, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 29

Doylestown Chippewa 72, Rittman 15

E. Liverpool 45, Oak Glen, W.Va. 40

Edon 47, Pioneer N. Central 11

Elmore Woodmore 51, Sandusky St. Mary 15

Elyria First Baptist Christian 47, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 13

Fairfield Christian 75, Cols. Cristo Rey 22

Fayetteville-Perry 48, Mowrystown Whiteoak 45

Girard 41, Hubbard 30

Hamilton Ross 38, Bellbrook 31

Hamler Patrick Henry 54, Wauseon 39

Hanoverton United 58, E. Palestine 10

Harrod Allen E. 44, Van Wert Lincolnview 35

Heartland Christian 54, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 47, OT

Ironton 32, Gallipolis Gallia 28

Kent Roosevelt 45, Akr. Garfield 30

Kinsman Badger 53, Warren JFK 51

Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Campbell Memorial 14

Leesburg Fairfield 59, Sardinia Eastern Brown 43

Legacy Christian 63, Franklin Middletown Christian 34

Lexington 49, Ashland 44

Lorain 57, Maple Hts. 40

Lynchburg-Clay 64, West Union 25

Maria Stein Marion Local 39, Rockford Parkway 27

Marietta 70, Pomeroy Meigs 50

Marion Elgin 52, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 25

McArthur Vinton County 53, Wellston 51

McDermott Scioto NW 40, Beaver Eastern 32

Millbury Lake 62, Fostoria 41

Mineral Ridge 56, Berlin Center Western Reserve 40

Minster 41, Delphos St John's 30

Montpelier 32, Pettisville 30

Napoleon 43, Sylvania Southview 24

New Bremen 42, New Knoxville 22

New Middletown Spring. 48, Youngs. Ursuline 42

New Riegel 49, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 41

Norton 60, Mogadore Field 50

Oak Harbor 55, Rossford 15

Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Celina 29

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 53, Steubenville 45

Peebles 38, RULH 27

Port Clinton 59, Huron 40

Portsmouth 61, South Point 25

Portsmouth Notre Dame 62, Franklin Furnace Green 33

Portsmouth W. 56, S. Webster 36

Proctorville Fairland 64, Coal Grove 22

Sarahsville Shenandoah 51, Salineville Southern 50

Shadyside 43, St Clairsville 40

Sherwood Fairview 59, Paulding 44

Smithville 54, Dalton 26

St Henry 50, Ft. Recovery 36

Struthers 53, Cortland Lakeview 40

Tiffin Calvert 47, Kansas Lakota 31

Union City Mississinawa Valley 72, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 33

Versailles 48, Coldwater 33

Warren Champion 59, Youngs. Liberty 16

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 40, Piketon 38

Waterford 44, Stewart Federal Hocking 25

Waverly 56, Lucasville Valley 54, OT

Wellsville 61, Lisbon David Anderson 37

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59, Latham Western 22

Wilmington 56, New Richmond 34

Youngs. Chaney High School 51, Akr. East 20

Youngs. Mooney 38, Poland Seminary 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cols. KIPP vs. Cols. Cristo Rey, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

