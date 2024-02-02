Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 48, Windham 45
Andrews Osborne Academy 56, Parma Normandy 12
Apple Creek Waynedale 48, Creston Norwayne 26
Arcadia 52, Vanlue 32
Archbold 39, Metamora Evergreen 34
Arlington 36, Van Buren 34
Athens 45, Albany Alexander 38
Batavia Clermont NE 47, Miami Valley Christian Academy 40
Beaver 46, Toronto 33
Belmont Union Local 41, Bellaire 31
Belpre 51, Racine Southern 31
Bishop Watterson 40, Cols. DeSales 37
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 42, Lore City Buckeye Trail 40
Canfield S. Range 65, Niles McKinley 40
Carlisle 43, Middletown Madison Senior 35
Casstown Miami E. 48, DeGraff Riverside 12
Chesapeake 39, Ironton Rock Hill 23
Cin. Seven Hills 44, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 27
Cle. Cent. Cath. 45, Akr. Elms 42
Columbiana 55, Leetonia 4
Crown City S. Gallia 82, Oak Hill 11
Defiance Ayersville 48, Antwerp 25
Defiance Tinora 58, Hicksville 24
Delphos Jefferson 60, Leipsic 37
Dola Hardin Northern 57, Crestline 53
Dover 55, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 29
Doylestown Chippewa 72, Rittman 15
E. Liverpool 45, Oak Glen, W.Va. 40
Edon 47, Pioneer N. Central 11
Elmore Woodmore 51, Sandusky St. Mary 15
Elyria First Baptist Christian 47, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 13
Fairfield Christian 75, Cols. Cristo Rey 22
Fayetteville-Perry 48, Mowrystown Whiteoak 45
Girard 41, Hubbard 30
Hamilton Ross 38, Bellbrook 31
Hamler Patrick Henry 54, Wauseon 39
Hanoverton United 58, E. Palestine 10
Harrod Allen E. 44, Van Wert Lincolnview 35
Heartland Christian 54, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 47, OT
Ironton 32, Gallipolis Gallia 28
Kent Roosevelt 45, Akr. Garfield 30
Kinsman Badger 53, Warren JFK 51
Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Campbell Memorial 14
Leesburg Fairfield 59, Sardinia Eastern Brown 43
Legacy Christian 63, Franklin Middletown Christian 34
Lexington 49, Ashland 44
Lorain 57, Maple Hts. 40
Lynchburg-Clay 64, West Union 25
Maria Stein Marion Local 39, Rockford Parkway 27
Marietta 70, Pomeroy Meigs 50
Marion Elgin 52, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 25
McArthur Vinton County 53, Wellston 51
McDermott Scioto NW 40, Beaver Eastern 32
Millbury Lake 62, Fostoria 41
Mineral Ridge 56, Berlin Center Western Reserve 40
Minster 41, Delphos St John's 30
Montpelier 32, Pettisville 30
Napoleon 43, Sylvania Southview 24
New Bremen 42, New Knoxville 22
New Middletown Spring. 48, Youngs. Ursuline 42
New Riegel 49, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 41
Norton 60, Mogadore Field 50
Oak Harbor 55, Rossford 15
Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Celina 29
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 53, Steubenville 45
Peebles 38, RULH 27
Port Clinton 59, Huron 40
Portsmouth 61, South Point 25
Portsmouth Notre Dame 62, Franklin Furnace Green 33
Portsmouth W. 56, S. Webster 36
Proctorville Fairland 64, Coal Grove 22
Sarahsville Shenandoah 51, Salineville Southern 50
Shadyside 43, St Clairsville 40
Sherwood Fairview 59, Paulding 44
Smithville 54, Dalton 26
St Henry 50, Ft. Recovery 36
Struthers 53, Cortland Lakeview 40
Tiffin Calvert 47, Kansas Lakota 31
Union City Mississinawa Valley 72, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 33
Versailles 48, Coldwater 33
Warren Champion 59, Youngs. Liberty 16
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 40, Piketon 38
Waterford 44, Stewart Federal Hocking 25
Waverly 56, Lucasville Valley 54, OT
Wellsville 61, Lisbon David Anderson 37
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59, Latham Western 22
Wilmington 56, New Richmond 34
Youngs. Chaney High School 51, Akr. East 20
Youngs. Mooney 38, Poland Seminary 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cols. KIPP vs. Cols. Cristo Rey, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/