Thursday's Scores

news
By by The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Boy's Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Regional Semifinal
Division I
Region 1

Hilliard Darby at Grove City, ppd. to June 3.

New Albany at Westerville North, ppd. to June 3.

Region 2

Region 3

Cle. St. Ignatius 9, Strongsville 2

Sylvania Northview 5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 1

Region 4

Cin. Moeller at Fairfield, ppd. to June 3.

Mason at Lebanon, ppd. to June 3.

Region 5

Chardon 4, Chagrin Falls 1

Louisville 3, Hunting Valley University 0

Region 6

Akr. Hoban 8, Sandusky Perkins 0

Tiffin Columbian 1, Defiance 0

Region 7

Cols. Hartley 5, Washington C.H. 2

Steubenville 6, New Philadelphia 3

Region 8

Delaware Buckeye Valley 2, Eaton 1

Hamilton Badin 6, Cleves Taylor 0

Division III
Region 9

Apple Creek Waynedale 8, Youngs. Ursuline 4

Gates Mills Hawken 2, Canfield S. Range 1

Region 10

Milan Edison 5, Fredericktown 1, 8 innings

Tol. Ottawa Hills 5, Pemberville Eastwood 1

Region 11

Baltimore Liberty Union 2, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 1

Proctorville Fairland 10, Minford 3

Region 12

Spring. NE 6, Cin. Hills Christian Acad. 4

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 6, Reading 3

Division IV
Region 13

Jeromesville Hillsdale 4, Warren JFK 3

Tiffin Calvert 5, Bristolville Bristol 3

Region 14

Antwerp 11, Plymouth 1

Van Wert Lincolnview 8, Leipsic 1

Region 15

Berlin Hiland 10, Mowrystown Whiteoak 0

Newark Cath. 6, Lucasville Valley 1

Region 16

Ft. Loramie 5, Fairfield Christian 3

Russia 6, S. Charleston SE 2

