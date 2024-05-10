Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division II

Region 6

Elyria Cath. 15, Chagrin Falls 0

Region 8

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 11, Monroe 2

Franklin 9, Middletown Fenwick 1

Division III

Region 11

Chillicothe Huntington 2, Crooksville 1

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 7, Belpre 0

Frankfort Adena 10, Peebles 0

Ironton 9, Portsmouth 0

Ironton Rock Hill 6, Portsmouth West 5

Leesburg Fairfield 8, Williamsport Westfall 0

McDermott Northwest 10, Seaman North Adams 0

Piketon 9, Chillicothe Zane Trace 1

Pomeroy Meigs 11, Lynchburg-Clay 1

Richmond Edison 9, Uhrichsville Claymont 5

S. Webster 13, Minford 2

Sugarcreek Garaway 8, Magnolia Sandy Valley 4

Wellston 7, Chesapeake 0

Wheelersburg 26, South Point 0

Division IV

Region 13

Gibsonburg 19, Old Fort 3

Lakeside Danbury 5, Tol. Emmanuel Christian 1

Region 16 ***NO COLONS!!!***

Covington 10, Houston 0

Fayetteville-Perry 11, Georgetown 1

Lockland 16, Fairfield Cin. Christian 8

New Madison Tri-Village 16, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 1

In Other News
1
Mercy Health introduces online stroke risk assessment
2
Springfield High School mock trial team places in national competition
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
After aging out of national event, teen creates Champion City Spelling...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top