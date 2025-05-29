Thursday's Scores

PREP SOFTBALL=
OHSAA State Tournament=
Regional Semifinal=
Division III=
Louisville 8, Gates Mills Gilmour 7
Youngs. Boardman 2, Tallmadge 0
Division IV=
Cortland Lakeview 9, Elyria Cath. 2
Division VI=
Portsmouth W. 3, Dawson-Bryant 2
___
Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
