Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
PREP SOFTBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament=

Regional Semifinal=

Division III=

Louisville 8, Gates Mills Gilmour 7

Youngs. Boardman 2, Tallmadge 0

Division IV=

Cortland Lakeview 9, Elyria Cath. 2

Division VI=

Portsmouth W. 3, Dawson-Bryant 2

___

Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

