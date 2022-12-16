springfield-news-sun logo
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue 48, Huron 47

Bloom-Carroll 67, Circleville 57

Castalia Margaretta 62, Norwalk St. Paul 36

Cle. St. Ignatius 76, Cle. VASJ 42

Delta 44, Tol. Ottawa Hills 37

Edon 49, Holgate 37

Louisville Aquinas 69, Fairport Harbor Harding 29

New Riegel 66, Lakeside Danbury 65

Parma Hts. Holy Name 62, Rocky River Lutheran W. 55

Powell Olentangy Liberty 61, Hilliard Bradley 42

Sandusky Perkins 66, Norwalk 52

Sandusky St. Mary 61, Fremont St. Joseph 50

Sugarcreek Garaway 51, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 38

Tiffin Calvert 53, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 48

W. Unity Hilltop 51, Pioneer N. Central 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

