Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 2=

Findlay 48, Notre Dame Academy 33

Fremont Ross 59, Tol. Start 50

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 69, Wapakoneta 25

Division II=

Region 6=

Findlay Liberty-Benton 51, Lima Bath 25

Division III=

Region 10=

Defiance Tinora 61, Genoa 48

Delphos Jefferson 49, Harrod Allen E. 45

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 40, Bellville Clear Fork 33, OT

Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Rockford Parkway 26

Region 12=

Cols. Africentric 53, Centerburg 29

Division IV=

Region 13=

Lakeside Danbury 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 36

New London 49, Monroeville 27

Region 14=

Arcadia 50, McComb 30

Convoy Crestview 70, Stryker 32

Defiance Ayersville 39, Montpelier 37

Gibsonburg 37, Kansas Lakota 35

Miller City 61, Ottoville 55, 2OT

Tol. Christian 43, Hamler Patrick Henry 40

Region 16=

Maria Stein Marion Local 53, St Henry 48

Minster 45, New Bremen 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
WATCH: OSHP video shows devastation from EF-2 tornado in Clark, Madison...
2
Nearly 100 Clark County homes damaged by tornado, EMA reports
3
125 students from 22 area schools to compete in Power of the Pen
4
3 Clark County schools reopen after storms, some busing disrupted
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top