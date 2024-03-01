Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 2=
Findlay 48, Notre Dame Academy 33
Fremont Ross 59, Tol. Start 50
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 69, Wapakoneta 25
Division II=
Region 6=
Findlay Liberty-Benton 51, Lima Bath 25
Division III=
Region 10=
Defiance Tinora 61, Genoa 48
Delphos Jefferson 49, Harrod Allen E. 45
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 40, Bellville Clear Fork 33, OT
Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Rockford Parkway 26
Region 12=
Cols. Africentric 53, Centerburg 29
Division IV=
Region 13=
Lakeside Danbury 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 36
New London 49, Monroeville 27
Region 14=
Arcadia 50, McComb 30
Convoy Crestview 70, Stryker 32
Defiance Ayersville 39, Montpelier 37
Gibsonburg 37, Kansas Lakota 35
Miller City 61, Ottoville 55, 2OT
Tol. Christian 43, Hamler Patrick Henry 40
Region 16=
Maria Stein Marion Local 53, St Henry 48
Minster 45, New Bremen 40
___
