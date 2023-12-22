Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Springfield 41, Mantua Crestwood 29
Andover Pymatuning Valley 55, Cortland Maplewood 48
Antwerp 61, Hicksville 32
Athens 67, Albany Alexander 47
Beaver 39, Cambridge 37
Bellaire 63, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 33
Berlin Center Western Reserve 63, Sebring McKinley 15
Bowerston Conotton Valley 45, Richmond Edison 36
Bristol 41, Southington Chalker 6
Brookfield 43, Campbell Memorial 19
Can. Cent. Cath. 51, Youngs. Mooney 45
Canfield S. Range 47, Hubbard 28
Casstown Miami E. 41, Versailles 39
Celina 35, New Knoxville 34
Chillicothe Huntington 38, Circleville Logan Elm 31
Cle. St. Joseph 59, Warren Champion 48
Columbiana Crestview 51, Salem 36
Delaware Buckeye Valley 61, Wilson Central, Tenn. 39
Delphos Jefferson 54, Paulding 28
Delphos St. John's 42, Van Wert 36
Delta 49, Metamora Evergreen 40
Dola Hardin Northern 42, Pandora-Gilboa 38
Girard 46, Struthers 29
Goshen 67, Blanchester 36
Granville 55, Cols. Bexley 13
Groveport Madison Christian 32, Sugar Grove Berne Union 10
Hamler Patrick Henry 63, Continental 15
Hannibal River 70, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62
Harrod Allen E. 48, Wapakoneta 44
Haviland Wayne Trace 37, Ft. Jennings 30
Heartland Christian 36, Leetonia 13
Hou 49, Botkins 42
Ironton 37, Lincoln County, W.Va. 20
Kansas Lakota 49, Old Fort 43
Kirtland 45, Chesterland W. Geauga 44
Lakeside Danbury 42, Elmore Woodmore 25
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44, Portsmouth Notre Dame 37
Leavittsburg LaBrae 56, Youngs. Liberty 27
London Madison Plains 43, CSG 29
Lynchburg-Clay 71, Leesburg Fairfield 46
Martins Ferry 61, St. Clairsville 18
Maumee 45, Defiance 41
Middletown Madison Senior 33, Carlisle 24
Miller City 66, Van Wert Lincolnview 34
Minford 64, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 51
Monroe 56, Trenton Edgewood 39
Monroeville 38, Collins Western Reserve 32
Morenci, Mich. 45, Gorham Fayette 26
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 58, Cory-Rawson 53
New Middletown Spring. 54, Mineral Ridge 49
Newark Cath. 59, Zanesville Rosecrans 17
Newton Falls 31, Garrettsville Garfield 27
Niles McKinley 37, Vienna Mathews 29
Oak Harbor 50, Tol. Waite 2
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Napoleon 16
Peebles 46, Fayetteville-Perry 45
Perry 37, Painesville Riverside 30
Perry 56, Lima Sr. 39
Point Pleasant, W.Va. 64, Warsaw River View 36
Poland Seminary 46, Cortland Lakeview 22
Portsmouth W. 65, Beaver Eastern 21
Rayland Buckeye 56, Barnesville 38
Rockford Parkway 49, Sidney Lehman 25
Russia 45, Anna 44
Sardinia Eastern Brown 35, RULH 29
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 46, Gates Mills Hawken 28
St. Henry 56, Spencerville 44
Stewart Federal Hocking 44, Waterford 38
Strongsville 55, Berea-Midpark 36
Swanton 51, Pioneer N. Central 21
Tol. Start 62, Genoa Area 40
Toronto 54, Wellsville 35
Utica 65, Cols. Grandview Hts. 52, OT
W. Union 58, Portsmouth Sciotoville 18
Wahama, W.Va. 48, Pomeroy Meigs 38
Warren Howland 58, Warren Harding 49
Warrensville Hts. 63, Akr. Buchtel 23
Wauseon 47, Sylvania Southview 28
Waverly 49, McDermott Scioto NW 22
Wickliffe 44, Brooklyn 29
Windham 71, Middlefield Cardinal 40
Wintersville Indian Creek 52, Belmont Union Local 35
Youngs. Chaney High School 51, Youngs. Valley Christian 4
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton vs. Lowellville, ccd.
