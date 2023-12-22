Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Springfield 41, Mantua Crestwood 29

Andover Pymatuning Valley 55, Cortland Maplewood 48

Antwerp 61, Hicksville 32

Athens 67, Albany Alexander 47

Beaver 39, Cambridge 37

Bellaire 63, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 33

Berlin Center Western Reserve 63, Sebring McKinley 15

Bowerston Conotton Valley 45, Richmond Edison 36

Bristol 41, Southington Chalker 6

Brookfield 43, Campbell Memorial 19

Can. Cent. Cath. 51, Youngs. Mooney 45

Canfield S. Range 47, Hubbard 28

Casstown Miami E. 41, Versailles 39

Celina 35, New Knoxville 34

Chillicothe Huntington 38, Circleville Logan Elm 31

Cle. St. Joseph 59, Warren Champion 48

Columbiana Crestview 51, Salem 36

Delaware Buckeye Valley 61, Wilson Central, Tenn. 39

Delphos Jefferson 54, Paulding 28

Delphos St. John's 42, Van Wert 36

Delta 49, Metamora Evergreen 40

Dola Hardin Northern 42, Pandora-Gilboa 38

Girard 46, Struthers 29

Goshen 67, Blanchester 36

Granville 55, Cols. Bexley 13

Groveport Madison Christian 32, Sugar Grove Berne Union 10

Hamler Patrick Henry 63, Continental 15

Hannibal River 70, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62

Harrod Allen E. 48, Wapakoneta 44

Haviland Wayne Trace 37, Ft. Jennings 30

Heartland Christian 36, Leetonia 13

Hou 49, Botkins 42

Ironton 37, Lincoln County, W.Va. 20

Kansas Lakota 49, Old Fort 43

Kirtland 45, Chesterland W. Geauga 44

Lakeside Danbury 42, Elmore Woodmore 25

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44, Portsmouth Notre Dame 37

Leavittsburg LaBrae 56, Youngs. Liberty 27

London Madison Plains 43, CSG 29

Lynchburg-Clay 71, Leesburg Fairfield 46

Martins Ferry 61, St. Clairsville 18

Maumee 45, Defiance 41

Middletown Madison Senior 33, Carlisle 24

Miller City 66, Van Wert Lincolnview 34

Minford 64, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 51

Monroe 56, Trenton Edgewood 39

Monroeville 38, Collins Western Reserve 32

Morenci, Mich. 45, Gorham Fayette 26

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 58, Cory-Rawson 53

New Middletown Spring. 54, Mineral Ridge 49

Newark Cath. 59, Zanesville Rosecrans 17

Newton Falls 31, Garrettsville Garfield 27

Niles McKinley 37, Vienna Mathews 29

Oak Harbor 50, Tol. Waite 2

Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Napoleon 16

Peebles 46, Fayetteville-Perry 45

Perry 37, Painesville Riverside 30

Perry 56, Lima Sr. 39

Point Pleasant, W.Va. 64, Warsaw River View 36

Poland Seminary 46, Cortland Lakeview 22

Portsmouth W. 65, Beaver Eastern 21

Rayland Buckeye 56, Barnesville 38

Rockford Parkway 49, Sidney Lehman 25

Russia 45, Anna 44

Sardinia Eastern Brown 35, RULH 29

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 46, Gates Mills Hawken 28

St. Henry 56, Spencerville 44

Stewart Federal Hocking 44, Waterford 38

Strongsville 55, Berea-Midpark 36

Swanton 51, Pioneer N. Central 21

Tol. Start 62, Genoa Area 40

Toronto 54, Wellsville 35

Utica 65, Cols. Grandview Hts. 52, OT

W. Union 58, Portsmouth Sciotoville 18

Wahama, W.Va. 48, Pomeroy Meigs 38

Warren Howland 58, Warren Harding 49

Warrensville Hts. 63, Akr. Buchtel 23

Wauseon 47, Sylvania Southview 28

Waverly 49, McDermott Scioto NW 22

Wickliffe 44, Brooklyn 29

Windham 71, Middlefield Cardinal 40

Wintersville Indian Creek 52, Belmont Union Local 35

Youngs. Chaney High School 51, Youngs. Valley Christian 4

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton vs. Lowellville, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

