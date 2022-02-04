Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcanum 66, Newton Local 43
Beverly Ft. Frye 55, Marietta 30
Doylestown Chippewa 62, Dalton 53
Germantown Valley View 49, Brookville 36
Girard 40, Struthers 33
Hamilton Badin 65, Seton 34
Lowellville 67, Sebring McKinley 23
New Middletown Spring. 55, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 48
Poland Seminary 56, Jefferson Area 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Athens vs. Wellston, ppd.
Bishop Hartley vs. Bishop Watterson, ppd. to Feb 12th.
Bluffton vs. Columbus Grove, ppd.
Bradford vs. W. Alexandria Twin Valley S., ccd.
Cin. Mercy-McAuley vs. Cin. Taft, ccd.
Cols. Briggs vs. Heath, ccd.
Cols. Walnut Ridge vs. Whitehall-Yearling, ccd.
Delphos St. John's vs. Versailles, ppd.
Lyndhurst Brush vs. Garfield Hts. Trinity, ccd.
Millbury Lake vs. Pemberville Eastwood, ccd.
Milton-Union vs. DeGraff Riverside, ppd.
Morral Ridgedale vs. Waynesfield-Goshen, ppd.
RULH vs. Fayetteville-Perry, ccd.
Sylvania Southview vs. Maumee, ppd.
W. Unity Hilltop vs. Stryker, ppd.
Warren Champion vs. Leavittsburg LaBrae, ccd.
Wellsville vs. Leetonia, ccd.
Yellow Springs vs. Legacy Christian, ccd.
Youngs. Valley Christian vs. Hanoverton United, ccd.
