Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcanum 66, Newton Local 43

Beverly Ft. Frye 55, Marietta 30

Doylestown Chippewa 62, Dalton 53

Germantown Valley View 49, Brookville 36

Girard 40, Struthers 33

Hamilton Badin 65, Seton 34

Lowellville 67, Sebring McKinley 23

New Middletown Spring. 55, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 48

Poland Seminary 56, Jefferson Area 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Athens vs. Wellston, ppd.

Bishop Hartley vs. Bishop Watterson, ppd. to Feb 12th.

Bluffton vs. Columbus Grove, ppd.

Bradford vs. W. Alexandria Twin Valley S., ccd.

Cin. Mercy-McAuley vs. Cin. Taft, ccd.

Cols. Briggs vs. Heath, ccd.

Cols. Walnut Ridge vs. Whitehall-Yearling, ccd.

Delphos St. John's vs. Versailles, ppd.

Lyndhurst Brush vs. Garfield Hts. Trinity, ccd.

Millbury Lake vs. Pemberville Eastwood, ccd.

Milton-Union vs. DeGraff Riverside, ppd.

Morral Ridgedale vs. Waynesfield-Goshen, ppd.

RULH vs. Fayetteville-Perry, ccd.

Sylvania Southview vs. Maumee, ppd.

W. Unity Hilltop vs. Stryker, ppd.

Warren Champion vs. Leavittsburg LaBrae, ccd.

Wellsville vs. Leetonia, ccd.

Yellow Springs vs. Legacy Christian, ccd.

Youngs. Valley Christian vs. Hanoverton United, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

