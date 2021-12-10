Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 58, Akr. North 8
Akr. Garfield 40, Leavittsburg LaBrae 39
Andover Pymatuning Valley 58, Kinsman Badger 45
Arcanum 72, New Lebanon Dixie 29
Bellbrook 58, Franklin 25
Belmont Union Local 75, Bellaire 37
Blanchester 41, Bethel-Tate 34
Brookfield 54, Campbell Memorial 14
Camden Preble Shawnee 72, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 43
Columbus Grove 44, Ada 19
Cory-Rawson 56, Arlington 30
Doylestown Chippewa 51, Creston Norwayne 42
Ft. Loramie 50, Botkins 18
Hanoverton United 59, Wellsville 11
Hudson WRA 62, Andrews Osborne Academy 38
Jackson 39, Greenfield McClain 26
Latham Western 61, New Boston Glenwood 50
Legacy Christian 52, Day. Miami Valley 16
Leipsic 61, Van Wert Lincolnview 51
Louisville 65, Massillon 44
Martins Ferry 40, Cambridge 24
Minster 47, New Bremen 41
Morral Ridgedale 53, Dola Hardin Northern 23
N. Baltimore 42, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38
Nelsonville-York 48, McArthur Vinton County 39
New Knoxville 47, Coldwater 27
Norton 59, Ravenna 12
Peebles 56, Mowrystown Whiteoak 13
Poland Seminary 51, Struthers 30
Sardinia Eastern Brown 72, W. Union 31
Van Buren 50, McComb 20
Warren Champion 48, Newton Falls 18
Wauseon 68, Delta 41
Wheelersburg 51, Portsmouth W. 46
Williamsport Westfall 44, Chillicothe Zane Trace 33
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 64, Sarahsville Shenandoah 37
Youngs. Liberty 69, Columbiana Crestview 40
