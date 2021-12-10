springfield-news-sun logo
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 58, Akr. North 8

Akr. Garfield 40, Leavittsburg LaBrae 39

Andover Pymatuning Valley 58, Kinsman Badger 45

Arcanum 72, New Lebanon Dixie 29

Bellbrook 58, Franklin 25

Belmont Union Local 75, Bellaire 37

Blanchester 41, Bethel-Tate 34

Brookfield 54, Campbell Memorial 14

Camden Preble Shawnee 72, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 43

Columbus Grove 44, Ada 19

Cory-Rawson 56, Arlington 30

Doylestown Chippewa 51, Creston Norwayne 42

Ft. Loramie 50, Botkins 18

Hanoverton United 59, Wellsville 11

Hudson WRA 62, Andrews Osborne Academy 38

Jackson 39, Greenfield McClain 26

Latham Western 61, New Boston Glenwood 50

Legacy Christian 52, Day. Miami Valley 16

Leipsic 61, Van Wert Lincolnview 51

Louisville 65, Massillon 44

Martins Ferry 40, Cambridge 24

Minster 47, New Bremen 41

Morral Ridgedale 53, Dola Hardin Northern 23

N. Baltimore 42, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38

Nelsonville-York 48, McArthur Vinton County 39

New Knoxville 47, Coldwater 27

Norton 59, Ravenna 12

Peebles 56, Mowrystown Whiteoak 13

Poland Seminary 51, Struthers 30

Sardinia Eastern Brown 72, W. Union 31

Van Buren 50, McComb 20

Warren Champion 48, Newton Falls 18

Wauseon 68, Delta 41

Wheelersburg 51, Portsmouth W. 46

Williamsport Westfall 44, Chillicothe Zane Trace 33

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 64, Sarahsville Shenandoah 37

Youngs. Liberty 69, Columbiana Crestview 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

