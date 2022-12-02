Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron Garfield 49, Cle. Hts. 42
Archbold 51, Edgerton 37
Circleville 73, Frankfort Adena 62, 2OT
Collins Western Reserve 53, Plymouth 51
Cols. Whetstone 79, Galloway Westland 68
Garfield Hts. 49, Cle. Hts. 42
Northside Christian 57, Cols. Grandview Hts. 46
Sycamore Mohawk 63, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 38
Vanlue 79, Bucyrus 67
Vermilion 65, Sullivan Black River 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Middlefield Cardinal vs. Fairport Harbor Harding, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/