Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Regional Semifinal=
Garfield Hts. 38, Cle. St. Ignatius 37
Pickerington Cent. 59, Westerville S. 51
Toledo St. John's Jesuit 47, Perrysburg 42
Division II=
Regional Semifinal=
Akr. Buchtel 62, Youngs. Chaney High School 56
Bishop Ready 61, Zanesville Maysville 38
Kettering Alter 58, Day. Dunbar 50
Rocky River Lutheran W. 71, Sandusky 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
