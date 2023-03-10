X
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Regional Semifinal=

Garfield Hts. 38, Cle. St. Ignatius 37

Pickerington Cent. 59, Westerville S. 51

Toledo St. John's Jesuit 47, Perrysburg 42

Division II=

Regional Semifinal=

Akr. Buchtel 62, Youngs. Chaney High School 56

Bishop Ready 61, Zanesville Maysville 38

Kettering Alter 58, Day. Dunbar 50

Rocky River Lutheran W. 71, Sandusky 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

