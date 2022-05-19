springfield-news-sun logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By by The Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago
Boy's Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 1

Akr. Ellet 3, Macedonia Nordonia 0

Chagrin Falls Kenston 2, Kent Roosevelt 1

Mayfield 3, Painesville Riverside 1

Uniontown Lake 4, Aurora 3

Youngs. Boardman 5, Austintown Fitch 0

Region 2

Upper Arlington 5, Reynoldsburg 0

Region 3

Avon Lake 10, N. Olmsted 0

Parma Normandy 7, Lakewood St. Edward 6

Wadsworth 9, Grafton Midview 0

Region 4

Cin. Moeller 3, Cin. Colerain 1

Lebanon 3, Kings Mills Kings 0

Division II
Region 5 ***NO COLONS!!!*** Region 6Tol. Cent. Cath. 8, Wauseon 0

Chardon 5, Warren Howland 3

Medina Buckeye 6, Mentor Lake Cath. 0

St. Marys Memorial 1, Galion 0

Region 7

Johnstown 1, Cols. DeSales 0

Division III
Region 9

Gates Mills Gilmour 3, Orrville 0

Middlefield Cardinal 11, Leavittsburg LaBrae 4

Sullivan Black River 7, Wellington 0

Region 10

Bucyrus Wynford 4, Elmore Woodmore 1

Delta 11, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0

Fredericktown 10, Johnstown Northridge 0

Kenton at Harrod Allen East, ppd. To May 20.

Minster 5, Bloomdale Elmwood 0

Oak Harbor 11, Attica Seneca E. 9

Paulding 4, Liberty Center 1

Rockford Parkway 7, Bluffton 3

Region 11

Baltimore Liberty Union 9, Marion Elgin 0

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 7, Magnolia Sandy Valley 2

Chillicothe Zane Trace 13, Williamsport Westfall 3

Coshocton 3, Sugarcreek Garaway 0

Gallion Northmor 4, W. Jefferson 1

Grandview Hts. 4, Mt. Gilead 3

Ironton Rock Hill 3, Crooksville 1

Marion Pleasant 7, Cols. Ready 3

Martins Ferry 10, Bellaire 0

Minford 12, Chillicothe Southeastern 2

Pomeroy Meigs 3, Frankfort Adena 0

Portsmouth 7, Winchester Eastern 1

Proctorville Fairland 3, Lynchburg-Clay 0

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 7, Beverly Ft. Frye 2

Wellston 3, Piketon 2

Wheelersburg 4, Portsmouth W. 1

Region 12

Casstown Miami East 6, Arcanum 2

Versailles 9, New Lebanon Dixie 0

Division IV
Region 13

Ashtabula St. John 5, Vienna Mathews 3

Bristolville Bristol 11, Windham 1

Columbia Station Columbia 11, Rittman 1

Heartland Christian 4, McDonald 2

Jeromesville Hillsdale 16, Cuyahoga Hts. 0

Lake Center Christian 9, Brookfield 0

Lisbon David Anderson 5, Berlin Center Western Reserve 4

Louisville Aquinas at Mineral Ridge, ppd. To May 20.

Mogadore 13, Independence 3

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 10, Lowellville 0

Tiffin Calvert 11, Oregon Stritch 0

Warren JFK 26, Kinsman Badger 3

Region 14

Antwerp 2, Hicksville 1

Defiance Ayersville 9, Montpelier 0

Dola Hardin Northern 10, Arlington 5

Edon 5, Pioneer N. Central 2

Greenwich S. Cent. 13, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 3

Hamler Patrick Henry 6, McComb 5

Haviland Wayne Trace 10, Edgerton 0

Kalida 8, Holgate 0

Leipsic 5, N. Baltimore 0

Lima Perry 3, Fort Recovery 2

Miller City 17, Ft. Jennings 0

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 5, Carey 1

Plymouth 4, Lucas 1

St. Henry 2, Maria Stein Marion Local 0

Van Wert Lincolnview 2, Spencerville 1

Region 15

Berlin Hiland 10, Sarasville Shenandoah 0

Millersport 10, Danville 0

New Matamoras Frontier 8, Malvern 1

Shadyside 11, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0

Totonto 5, Caldwell 1

Region 16

Felicity-Franklin 13, Cin. Seven Hills 9

Pleasant Hill Newton 10, Botkins 0

Russia 10, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0

In Other News
1
Student killed in crash north of Springfield identified
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Person suspected of threats that prompted P&G office closures is in...
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Cedarville University grad who interned at hometown newspaper now owns...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top