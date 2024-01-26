Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 42, Akr. Garfield 30
Albany Alexander 33, McArthur Vinton County 30
Andrews Osborne Academy 47, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 11
Anna 55, Houston 24
Archbold 48, Delta 46
Ashland 60, New Philadelphia 43
Ashtabula St John 59, Warren Lordstown 16
Athens 67, Circleville Logan Elm 53
Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 48, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 42
Belmont Union Local 37, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 35
Belpre 63, Reedsville Eastern 18
Berlin Center Western Reserve 50, McDonald 24
Beverly Ft. Frye 56, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 8
Bishop Watterson 49, Dresden Tri-Valley 42
Bloom-Carroll 73, Richwood N. Union 41
Botkins 53, Sidney Fairlawn 20
Bowerston Conotton Valley 40, Lore City Buckeye Trail 30
Bryan 41, Hamler Patrick Henry 40
Canfield S. Range 21, Hubbard 20
Carey 56, Attica Seneca E. 33
Carlisle 50, Eaton 20
Casstown Miami E. 68, Troy Christian 40
Columbiana 57, Youngs. Valley Christian 5
Columbiana Crestview 55, Newton Falls 10
Columbus Grove 56, Spencerville 40
Convoy Crestview 53, Delphos Jefferson 41
Covington 45, Milton-Union 43
Day. Meadowdale 65, Day. Stivers 28
Defiance Ayersville 33, Defiance Tinora 25
Doylestown Chippewa 46, Smithville 34
E. Liverpool 62, Beaver 25
Elyria Open Door 48, Cle. Cent. Cath. 40
Fayetteville-Perry 48, Sardinia Eastern Brown 17
Findlay 48, Tol. Whitmer 31
Fostoria 43, Pemberville Eastwood 37
Ft. Loramie 62, Jackson Center 36
Gates Mills Gilmour 54, Richmond Hts. 42
Georgetown 42, New Richmond 38
Girard 44, Struthers 21
Gorham Fayette 39, Pioneer N. Central 23
Hamilton Ross 61, Franklin 25
Hannibal River 69, Barnesville 57
Hanoverton United 60, Wellsville 36
Haviland Wayne Trace 37, Antwerp 29
Ironton Rock Hill 40, Ironton 25
Kenton 51, Wapakoneta 39
Kinsman Badger 59, Andover Pymatuning Valley 31
Leavittsburg LaBrae 47, Brookfield 32
Lees Creek E. Clinton 38, Blanchester 35
Legacy Christian 57, Day. Christian 25
Liberty Center 65, Swanton 25
Lima Bath 41, Celina 27
Lisbon David Anderson 49, Leetonia 17
Logan 39, Chillicothe 29
Lynchburg-Clay 55, Mowrystown Whiteoak 47
Marietta 40, Vincent Warren 29
Marion Pleasant 61, Ontario 36
Martins Ferry 68, Brooke, W.Va. 23
Maumee 48, Oak Harbor 32
McComb 45, Arcadia 26
Mineral Ridge 54, Lowellville 43
Minford 46, S. Webster 30
Minster 51, New Knoxville 29
Monroeville 43, Collins Western Reserve 36
Morral Ridgedale 31, N. Baltimore 25
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 49, Dola Hardin Northern 43
Nelsonville-York 58, Pomeroy Meigs 45
New Middletown Spring. 42, Sebring McKinley 15
New Riegel 46, Gibsonburg 40
Newton Local 57, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 36
Orwell Grand Valley 44, Cornerstone Christian 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Van Wert 26
Ottoville 74, Ft. Jennings 31
Pandora-Gilboa 46, Bloomdale Elmwood 36
Paulding 64, Hicksville 31
Peebles 58, West Union 30
Peninsula Woodridge 53, Lodi Cloverleaf 44
Perrysburg 58, Sylvania Northview 36
Poland Seminary 28, Cortland Lakeview 27
Portsmouth 57, Chesapeake 28
Portsmouth Notre Dame 63, New Boston Glenwood 23
Proctorville Fairland 74, South Point 36
RULH 49, Manchester 28
Rockford Parkway 47, Coldwater 36
Rossford 60, Tontogany Otsego 45
Salineville Southern 55, E. Palestine 20
Seaman N. Adams 59, Leesburg Fairfield 30
Shaker Hts. Laurel 62, Hudson WRA 45
Sidney Lehman 38, DeGraff Riverside 36
Sparta Highland 49, Galion 24
Steubenville 61, Weir, W.Va. 41
Stewart Federal Hocking 47, Racine Southern 6
Streetsboro 62, Mogadore Field 46
Van Buren 45, Vanlue 29
Van Wert Lincolnview 47, Bluffton 40
Vienna Mathews 51, Fairport Harbor Harding 17
Warren Champion 65, Campbell Memorial 12
Wauseon 52, Metamora Evergreen 36
Waverly 49, Wheelersburg 41
Windham 47, Bristol 39
Youngs. East 49, Niles McKinley 30
Youngs. Liberty 33, Garrettsville Garfield 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Franklin Furnace Green vs. Portsmouth Clay, ppd. to Feb 10th.
