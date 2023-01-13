Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 58, Akr. Buchtel 16
Andover Pymatuning Valley 41, Southington Chalker 34
Arcanum 63, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 19
Arlington 42, N. Baltimore 22
Ashville Teays Valley 46, Amanda-Clearcreek 45
Ashville Teays Valley 47, Bloom-Carroll 37
Batavia 45, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 41
Bellaire 50, Cambridge 29
Bellbrook 58, Franklin 18
Berlin Center Western Reserve 56, Sebring McKinley 20
Bethel-Tate 51, New Richmond 30
Beverly Ft. Frye 37, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 0
Bidwell River Valley 48, Wellston 43
Bishop Watterson 52, Bishop Hartley 39
Blanchester 57, Williamsburg 48
Bloomdale Elmwood 60, Rossford 20
Brookfield 64, Campbell Memorial 12
Bryan 61, Delta 38
Canfield S. Range 38, Hubbard 29
Casstown Miami E. 48, Sidney Lehman 18
Chardon 57, Mayfield 34
Cin. Hughes 50, Cin. NW 13
Cin. Mercy-McAuley 48, Cin. St. Ursula 35
Coldwater 41, Ft. Recovery 7
Cols. DeSales 71, Bishop Ready 47
Columbiana 24, Salineville Southern 23
Columbiana Crestview 55, Youngs. Liberty 49
Columbus Grove 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 25
Convoy Crestview 57, Harrod Allen E. 27
Cortland Lakeview 54, Niles McKinley 34
Cory-Rawson 48, McComb 44
Day. Meadowdale 58, Day. Ponitz Tech. 54
Day. Northridge 35, DeGraff Riverside 27
Defiance Ayersville 45, Hicksville 20
Delphos Jefferson 69, Ada 23
Dola Hardin Northern 53, Marion Elgin 41
Doylestown Chippewa 64, Creston Norwayne 41
Dublin Coffman 65, Hilliard Bradley 51
E. Palestine 46, Lisbon David Anderson 29
Elmore Woodmore 52, Millbury Lake 14
Fairport Harbor Harding 50, Cortland Maplewood 32
Findlay Liberty-Benton 61, Arcadia 16
Fostoria 53, Genoa Area 26
Ft. Jennings 48, Continental 32
Ft. Loramie 54, Russia 41
Garrettsville Garfield 68, Leavittsburg LaBrae 30
Georgetown 50, Batavia Clermont NE 45
Girard 37, Poland Seminary 35
Granville Christian 43, Shekinah Christian 40
Hamler Patrick Henry 54, Metamora Evergreen 52
Hanoverton United 55, Youngs. Valley Christian 16
Haviland Wayne Trace 42, Defiance Tinora 39
Huron 39, Clyde 38
John Marshall, W.Va. 52, Steubenville 31
Kenton 53, Defiance 20
Lakeside Danbury 46, Gibsonburg 40
Legacy Christian 41, Franklin Middletown Christian 28
Leipsic 51, Bluffton 49
Liberty Center 43, Archbold 40
Lisbon Beaver 53, Richmond Edison 25
Loveland 54, Morrow Little Miami 39
Mansfield Sr. 45, Millersburg W. Holmes 43
Maria Stein Marion Local 38, New Bremen 25
Marion Pleasant 36, Shelby 32
Martins Ferry 35, Barnesville 26
Monroe 44, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 14
Morral Ridgedale 41, Attica Seneca E. 36
New Middletown Spring. 52, McDonald 36
Norton 49, Peninsula Woodridge 34
Norwalk 48, Oak Harbor 26
Oak Glen, W.Va. 52, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 35
Ontario 47, Sparta Highland 39
Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Lima Bath 34
Painesville Harvey 46, Ashtabula Lakeside 32
Pettisville 39, Pioneer N. Central 19
Portsmouth 65, Chesapeake 40
Reedsville Eastern 54, Stewart Federal Hocking 36
Rockford Parkway 59, Delphos St. John's 21
Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Fayetteville-Perry 50
St. Henry 37, New Knoxville 17
Struthers 68, Jefferson Area 27
Stryker 52, Edon 29
Tiffin Columbian 59, Bucyrus Wynford 57
Tipp City Bethel 51, Covington 30
Tol. Whitmer 41, Findlay 40
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 36, Zanesville Rosecrans 32
Union City Mississinawa Valley 56, Bradford 13
Vincent Warren 43, Marietta 36
W. Unity Hilltop 60, Gorham Fayette 34
Wauseon 47, Swanton 22
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 76, Toronto 26
Whitehall-Yearling 33, Cols. Centennial 21
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50, Franklin Furnace Green 12
Wilmington 49, Lees Creek E. Clinton 42
Wintersville Indian Creek 54, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Western Hills vs. Cin. Oyler, ccd.
Ursuline Academy vs. Cin. Purcell Marian, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/