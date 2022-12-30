Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 51, Waynesfield-Goshen 50
Akr. Hoban 74, Chamberlain, Fla. 35
Antwerp 50, Edon 29
Ashland Crestview 67, Ashland Mapleton 45
Avon 63, Cle. JFK 40
Bainbridge Paint Valley 57, Lynchburg-Clay 51
Baltimore Liberty Union 46, Newark Licking Valley 43
Bellaire 75, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 74
Bellevue 56, Pemberville Eastwood 32
Berea-Midpark 75, Cornerstone Christian 66
Berlin Hiland 43, Zanesville 42
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 71, Plant City, Fla. 38
Bristol 61, Warren Champion 58
Brookville 66, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 40
Brunswick 77, N. Ridgeville 73
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 81, Tiffin Calvert 45
Centerville 63, New Albany 35
Chesterland W. Geauga 67, Kirtland 54
Cin. Anderson 61, Cin. Madeira 47
Cin. Indian Hill 55, Jefferson, Ga. 48
Cin. Princeton 63, Highlands Christian, Fla. 53
Cin. St. Xavier 66, Alcoa, Tenn. 58
Cin. Taft 63, Cin. Withrow 41
Cols. KIPP 57, Rockford Parkway 42
Columbiana 57, McDonald 37
Conner, Ky. 66, Dublin Jerome 57
Creekside, Fla. 46, Cin. Summit Country Day 43
Cuyahoga Hts. 56, Independence 38
Defiance Ayersville 49, Miller City 42
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 52, Delaware Hayes 45
Delta 58, Millbury Lake 24
Eastside, Ga. 44, Cin. Mt. Healthy 36
Eaton 51, Day. Christian 47
Elyria Cath. 70, Gates Mills Hawken 68
Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Bloomdale Elmwood 29
Fitch 43, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41
Ft. Loramie 47, Castalia Margaretta 39
Garfield Hts. Trinity 70, Ashtabula Edgewood 62
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 41, Cle. Benedictine 36
Grafton Midview 53, Tallmadge 47
Green 65, Warren Harding 50
Grove City 50, Worthington Kilbourne 27
Harrod Allen E. 53, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 51, OT
Heartland Christian 69, Warren Lordstown 28
Heath 45, Lancaster 39
Hendersonville, Tenn. 70, Lebanon 52
Huber Hts. Wayne 58, Kidron Cent. Christian 30
Jefferson Area 61, Struthers 45
Leipsic 71, McComb 48
Leto, Fla. 57, Tol. Start 48
Lockland 73, Ludlow, Ky. 64
Lorain 53, Elyria 47
Louisville 50, Pleasant Grove, Utah 40
Mantua Crestwood 61, Rootstown 58
Massillon Perry 61, Akr. Firestone 59
Maumee 49, Tol. Maumee Valley 34
McArthur Vinton County 63, Chillicothe 61
McConnelsville Morgan 71, Hebron Lakewood 35
McDermott Scioto NW 66, Mowrystown Whiteoak 47
Medina Highland 69, Peninsula Woodridge 45
Miami Norland, Fla. 32, W. Chester Lakota W. 20
Miamisburg 63, Xenia 43
Milan Edison 70, Elmore Woodmore 47
Milford 50, Ryle, Ky. 44
Niles McKinley 59, Campbell Memorial 58
Oak Hill 40, New Boston Glenwood 38
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Dublin Scioto 51
Paulding 52, Wauseon 51
Peebles 59, Manchester 46
Piqua 53, St. Paris Graham 44
Pulaski Co., Ky. 77, Perry 56
Ravenna 66, Garrettsville Garfield 51
Ravenna SE 63, Mogadore Field 50
Reynoldsburg 96, Cols. Walnut Ridge 59
Rossford 55, Perrysburg 53
STVM 69, Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 56
Scott, W.Va. 55, Marietta 33
Seaman N. Adams 69, W. Union 25
Seffner Christian, Fla. 90, Tol. Woodward 60
Spring. Cath. Cent. 47, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 36
Stryker 68, Montpelier 54
Swanton 54, Van Buren 30
Tiffin Columbian 45, Cols. Bexley 44
Tipp City Tippecanoe 53, Spring. Kenton Ridge 35
Tol. Scott 68, Lenawee Christian, Mich. 39
Tol. St. Francis 59, Willard 52
Twinsburg 59, Streetsboro 40
Willoughby S. 52, Medina Buckeye 49
Youngs. Boardman 48, Hudson 46
Youngs. Chaney High School 67, Mayfield 53
Carolina Invitational=
Cin. Oak Hills 60, Chapmanville, W.Va. 44
Lewis Family McDonald's Holiday Tournament=
Arlington 67, Continental 31
Bluffton 70, Cory-Rawson 54
Ripley Holiday Classic=
RULH 67, St. Patrick, Ky. 17
Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase=
Cols. Patriot Prep 53, Zanesville Rosecrans 45
Martins Ferry 63, Toronto 54
New Matamoras Frontier 38, Barnesville 35
___
