springfield-news-sun logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 51, Waynesfield-Goshen 50

Akr. Hoban 74, Chamberlain, Fla. 35

Antwerp 50, Edon 29

Ashland Crestview 67, Ashland Mapleton 45

Avon 63, Cle. JFK 40

Bainbridge Paint Valley 57, Lynchburg-Clay 51

Baltimore Liberty Union 46, Newark Licking Valley 43

Bellaire 75, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 74

Bellevue 56, Pemberville Eastwood 32

Berea-Midpark 75, Cornerstone Christian 66

Berlin Hiland 43, Zanesville 42

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 71, Plant City, Fla. 38

Bristol 61, Warren Champion 58

Brookville 66, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 40

Brunswick 77, N. Ridgeville 73

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 81, Tiffin Calvert 45

Centerville 63, New Albany 35

Chesterland W. Geauga 67, Kirtland 54

Cin. Anderson 61, Cin. Madeira 47

Cin. Indian Hill 55, Jefferson, Ga. 48

Cin. Princeton 63, Highlands Christian, Fla. 53

Cin. St. Xavier 66, Alcoa, Tenn. 58

Cin. Taft 63, Cin. Withrow 41

Cols. KIPP 57, Rockford Parkway 42

Columbiana 57, McDonald 37

Conner, Ky. 66, Dublin Jerome 57

Creekside, Fla. 46, Cin. Summit Country Day 43

Cuyahoga Hts. 56, Independence 38

Defiance Ayersville 49, Miller City 42

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 52, Delaware Hayes 45

Delta 58, Millbury Lake 24

Eastside, Ga. 44, Cin. Mt. Healthy 36

Eaton 51, Day. Christian 47

Elyria Cath. 70, Gates Mills Hawken 68

Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Bloomdale Elmwood 29

Fitch 43, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41

Ft. Loramie 47, Castalia Margaretta 39

Garfield Hts. Trinity 70, Ashtabula Edgewood 62

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 41, Cle. Benedictine 36

Grafton Midview 53, Tallmadge 47

Green 65, Warren Harding 50

Grove City 50, Worthington Kilbourne 27

Harrod Allen E. 53, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 51, OT

Heartland Christian 69, Warren Lordstown 28

Heath 45, Lancaster 39

Hendersonville, Tenn. 70, Lebanon 52

Huber Hts. Wayne 58, Kidron Cent. Christian 30

Jefferson Area 61, Struthers 45

Leipsic 71, McComb 48

Leto, Fla. 57, Tol. Start 48

Lockland 73, Ludlow, Ky. 64

Lorain 53, Elyria 47

Louisville 50, Pleasant Grove, Utah 40

Mantua Crestwood 61, Rootstown 58

Massillon Perry 61, Akr. Firestone 59

Maumee 49, Tol. Maumee Valley 34

McArthur Vinton County 63, Chillicothe 61

McConnelsville Morgan 71, Hebron Lakewood 35

McDermott Scioto NW 66, Mowrystown Whiteoak 47

Medina Highland 69, Peninsula Woodridge 45

Miami Norland, Fla. 32, W. Chester Lakota W. 20

Miamisburg 63, Xenia 43

Milan Edison 70, Elmore Woodmore 47

Milford 50, Ryle, Ky. 44

Niles McKinley 59, Campbell Memorial 58

Oak Hill 40, New Boston Glenwood 38

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Dublin Scioto 51

Paulding 52, Wauseon 51

Peebles 59, Manchester 46

Piqua 53, St. Paris Graham 44

Pulaski Co., Ky. 77, Perry 56

Ravenna 66, Garrettsville Garfield 51

Ravenna SE 63, Mogadore Field 50

Reynoldsburg 96, Cols. Walnut Ridge 59

Rossford 55, Perrysburg 53

STVM 69, Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 56

Scott, W.Va. 55, Marietta 33

Seaman N. Adams 69, W. Union 25

Seffner Christian, Fla. 90, Tol. Woodward 60

Spring. Cath. Cent. 47, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 36

Stryker 68, Montpelier 54

Swanton 54, Van Buren 30

Tiffin Columbian 45, Cols. Bexley 44

Tipp City Tippecanoe 53, Spring. Kenton Ridge 35

Tol. Scott 68, Lenawee Christian, Mich. 39

Tol. St. Francis 59, Willard 52

Twinsburg 59, Streetsboro 40

Willoughby S. 52, Medina Buckeye 49

Youngs. Boardman 48, Hudson 46

Youngs. Chaney High School 67, Mayfield 53

Carolina Invitational=

Cin. Oak Hills 60, Chapmanville, W.Va. 44

Lewis Family McDonald's Holiday Tournament=

Arlington 67, Continental 31

Bluffton 70, Cory-Rawson 54

Ripley Holiday Classic=

RULH 67, St. Patrick, Ky. 17

Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase=

Cols. Patriot Prep 53, Zanesville Rosecrans 45

Martins Ferry 63, Toronto 54

New Matamoras Frontier 38, Barnesville 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Clark, Champaign sports betting sites gear up for launch
2
Roughly $1.6 billion secured for new Brent Spence Bridge construction
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Cinergy Field in Cincinnati was demolished 20 years ago today
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top