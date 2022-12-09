springfield-news-sun logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 65, Akr. Buchtel 21

Anna 43, Hou 34

Ansonia 45, Bradford 14

Atwater Waterloo 58, Lowellville 30

Baltimore Liberty Union 73, Circleville Logan Elm 38

Barnesville 60, Shadyside 40

Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, Sebring McKinley 18

Bethel-Tate 50, Felicity-Franklin 39

Brookfield 60, Campbell Memorial 19

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 63, Lisbon Beaver 21

Camden Preble Shawnee 50, Franklin 36

Canfield S. Range 37, Hubbard 34

Coldwater 49, St. Henry 36

Convoy Crestview 47, Spencerville 37

Cory-Rawson 50, Arlington 30

Creston Norwayne 60, Rittman 18

Crown City S. Gallia 62, Stewart Federal Hocking 28

Day. Meadowdale 37, Day. Dunbar 34

Day. Oakwood 66, New Carlisle Tecumseh 60

Delphos St. John's 41, New Knoxville 38

Dola Hardin Northern 40, Morral Ridgedale 22

Doylestown Chippewa 57, West Salem Northwestern 32

E. Palestine 45, Leetonia 18

Elida 59, Kenton 54

Elmore Woodmore 49, Gibsonburg 31

Findlay Liberty-Benton 78, Vanlue 17

Grove City Cent. Crossing 71, South 7

Holgate 39, Continental 17

Holland Springfield 58, Bowling Green 21

Kalida 49, Archbold 41

Lebanon 57, Milford 49

Legacy Christian 46, Yellow Springs 8

Liberty Center 49, Edgerton 30

Logan 43, Albany Alexander 36

Louisville 54, Warren Howland 41

Maria Stein Marion Local 40, Minster 26

Marietta 46, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 44

Martins Ferry 53, Cambridge 18

Millersburg W. Holmes 42, Wooster 40

Monroeville 41, Sandusky St. Mary 28

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 56, N. Baltimore 35

Mt. Orab Western Brown 49, Wilmington 23

N. Ridgeville 49, Amherst Steele 30

New Middletown Spring. 58, McDonald 24

Old Fort 54, Tiffin Calvert 43

Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Wapakoneta 35

Oxford Talawanda 50, Monroe 33

Peebles 64, Fayetteville-Perry 49

Perrysburg 78, Maumee 23

Poland Seminary 42, Girard 22

Portsmouth Clay 33, Ironton St. Joseph 24

Portsmouth W. 52, Wheelersburg 40

Rockford Parkway 49, Ft. Recovery 24

S. Point 45, Gallipolis Gallia 12

STVM 58, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 21

Streetsboro 72, Mogadore Field 59

Struthers 62, Jefferson Area 27

Tipp City Bethel 51, Day. Northridge 35

Union City Mississinawa Valley 60, New Paris National Trail 31

Van Buren 38, McComb 31

Versailles 51, New Bremen 43, OT

W. Liberty-Salem 57, London Madison Plains 19

Waterford 57, Reedsville Eastern 43

Wauseon 56, Delta 53

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 53, Franklin Furnace Green 16

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56, Sarahsville Shenandoah 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Remains found at Hueston Woods: Mothers of missing locals say they...
2
More housing, restaurants in downtown Springfield? State’s $2.8M tax...
3
Former Clark County prosecutor nominated to lead Ohio Department of...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top