Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Beaver Eastern 56, Franklin Furnace Green 0
Cols. Walnut Ridge 46, Cols. Independence 0
Day. Belmont 38, Day. Ponitz Tech. 22
Garfield Hts. 32, E. Cle. Shaw 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42, Uhrichsville Claymont 7
Pioneer N. Central 47, W. Unity Hilltop 14
Tol. Rogers 13, Tol. Bowsher 2
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Election 2025: 4 candidates running for 2 Springfield Twp. Trustee...
2
United Senior Services executive director to retire by end of January
3
Volunteers needed for Springfield warming shelter this winter
4
Springfield Foundation starts new Jim Scoby memorial scholarship for HS...
5
Election 2025: 4 running for 3 seats on Northeastern Local School board