Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Collins Western Reserve 55, Plymouth 40
Gorham Fayette 57, Montpelier 36
Greenwich S. Cent. 58, Ashland Mapleton 47
Independence 65, Middlefield Cardinal 64
Stryker 39, Bryan 29
Swanton 55, Tontogany Otsego 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
