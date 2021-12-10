springfield-news-sun logo
Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Collins Western Reserve 55, Plymouth 40

Gorham Fayette 57, Montpelier 36

Greenwich S. Cent. 58, Ashland Mapleton 47

Independence 65, Middlefield Cardinal 64

Stryker 39, Bryan 29

Swanton 55, Tontogany Otsego 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

