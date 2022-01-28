Hamburger icon
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antwerp 41, Hicksville 28

Archbold 57, Delta 41

Bishop Watterson 39, Cols. DeSales 10

Bloomdale Elmwood 46, Elmore Woodmore 42

Brookfield 54, Leavittsburg LaBrae 20

Bryan 57, Hamler Patrick Henry 29

Caldwell 60, Barnesville 45

Caledonia River Valley 53, Marion Harding 40

Camden Preble Shawnee 60, Union City Mississinawa Valley 43

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 43, S. Point 37, OT

Convoy Crestview 72, Ada 31

Cory-Rawson 57, Pandora-Gilboa 27

Doylestown Chippewa 60, West Salem Northwestern 47

Edon 55, Pettisville 42

Elida 30, Wapakoneta 29

Fairport Harbor Harding 55, Kinsman Badger 33

Findlay Liberty-Benton 52, N. Baltimore 18

Gates Mills Hawken 78, Orange 42

Glouster Trimble 62, Stewart Federal Hocking 23

Granville Christian 38, Northside Christian 21

Harrod Allen E. 51, Van Wert Lincolnview 47

Holgate 42, Stryker 35

Leesburg Fairfield 60, Lynchburg-Clay 55

Liberty Center 54, Swanton 15

Lima Bath 47, Defiance 19

Linsly, W.Va. 63, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 51

London Madison Plains 42, Spring. NE 22

Mansfield Christian 55, Greenwich S. Cent. 44

Mansfield Madison 41, Mansfield Sr. 40

McArthur Vinton County 60, Pomeroy Meigs 54

McComb 33, Arcadia 25

Morral Ridgedale 46, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 31

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 46, Arlington 37

New Bremen 56, Versailles 36

New Lebanon Dixie 47, Bradford 36

Oak Hill 32, Lucasville Valley 28

Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Celina 34

Paulding 64, Defiance Tinora 55

Peebles 42, Fayetteville-Perry 38

Pioneer N. Central 52, Gorham Fayette 15

Poland Seminary 63, Girard 52

Portsmouth Notre Dame 57, Franklin Furnace Green 29

Shelby 66, Sparta Highland 23

Sherwood Fairview 37, Haviland Wayne Trace 36

Spencerville 58, Bluffton 49

St. Marys Memorial 60, Kenton 46

Streetsboro 59, Mogadore Field 47

Trenton Edgewood 50, Middletown Madison Senior 36

Van Wert 57, Lima Shawnee 48

Waterford 54, Crown City S. Gallia 43

Wauseon 62, Metamora Evergreen 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

