Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Region 10=
Defiance 52, Celina 39
Lexington 70, Mansfield Madison 39
Lima Shawnee 72, Tol. Bowsher 19
Mansfield 84, Norwalk 59
Sandusky 71, Tiffin Columbian 61
Region 12=
Cin. McNicholas 72, Cin. Mt Healthy 52
Franklin 59, Day. Carroll 55
Tipp City Tippecanoe 54, Riverside Stebbins 53
Division IV=
Region 14=
Lima Bath 47, St Marys 31
Napoleon 44, Wauseon 35
Sandusky Perkins 87, Port Clinton 46
Upper Sandusky 63, Bellville Clear Fork 41
Region 15=
Chillicothe Unioto 65, Circleville Logan Elm 59
Circleville 48, Gallipolis Gallia 44
Hillsboro 72, McArthur Vinton County 43
Lancaster Fairfield Union 68, Greenfield McClain 51
New Lexington 76, Williamsport Westfall 55
Waverly 54, Washington C.H. 53, OT
Division V=
Region 20=
Carlisle 59, St. Paris Graham 31
Day. Stivers 70, Middletown Madison 43
Division VI=
Region 24=
Ft. Recovery 59, Houston 50
Division VII=
Region 27=
Franklin Furnace Green 69, Corning Miller 55
Latham Western 74, New Boston Glenwood 32
Leesburg Fairfield 69, Glouster Trimble 32
Manchester 55, Crown City S. Gallia 39
Mowrystown Whiteoak 60, Ironton St. Joseph 46
Racine Southern 56, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25
Region 28=
Fayetteville-Perry 47, Franklin Middletown Christian 43
Ft. Loramie 47, Sidney Lehman 37
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 44, Legacy Christian 41
Austintown-Fitch 64, Warren Harding 61
Bellevue 52, Maumee 36
DeGraff Riverside 55, Spring. NE 53
Detroit Voyageur, Mich. 69, Tol. Cent. Cath. 66
Fuchs Mizrachi 55, Garfield Hts. Trinity 51
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 53, Danville 42
N. Royalton 68, Cle. Adams 31
Solon 70, Hudson 68
Tontogany Otsego 61, Clyde 58
