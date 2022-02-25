Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 2=
Holland Springfield 58, Notre Dame Academy 48, 2OT
Sylvania Northview 57, Fremont Ross 28
Tol. Start 40, Wapakoneta 32
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 49, Findlay 36
Division II=
Region 6=
Bellville Clear Fork 48, Mansfield Sr. 38
Bishop Hartley 51, Plain City Jonathan Alder 45
Shelby 56, Sandusky Perkins 52
St. Marys Memorial 36, Lima Bath 34
Tol. Cent. Cath. 47, Napoleon 42
Region 8=
Granville 62, Bloom-Carroll 25
Division III=
Region 10=
Bloomdale Elmwood 49, Pemberville Eastwood 41
Castalia Margaretta 53, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 34
Findlay Liberty-Benton 54, Van Buren 27
Ottawa-Glandorf 43, Delphos Jefferson 42
Upper Sandusky 42, Ashland Crestview 39
Wauseon 70, Archbold 47
Division IV=
Region 12=
Attica Seneca E. 43, Sycamore Mohawk 38
Region 13=
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 69, Mansfield Christian 16
Region 14=
Columbus Grove 49, Kalida 33
Convoy Crestview 49, Hicksville 31
Maria Stein Marion Local 40, Rockford Parkway 30
Miller City 36, Leipsic 32
New Knoxville 54, Minster 24
New Riegel 47, Elmore Woodmore 42
Tol. Christian 69, N. Baltimore 33
Van Wert Lincolnview 35, Ottoville 31
