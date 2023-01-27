X
Dark Mode Toggle

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 75, Akr. Ellet 51

Ansonia 29, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 28

Apple Creek Waynedale 65, Rittman 14

Bellbrook 57, Carlisle 12

Bethel-Tate 56, Batavia Clermont NE 48

Bishop Hartley 48, Bishop Ready 28

Bristol 51, Windham 29

Brookfield 62, Leavittsburg LaBrae 23

Bryan 54, Liberty Center 45

Canfield S. Range 55, Niles McKinley 15

Centerburg 56, Delaware Christian 30

Cin. Hughes 61, Cin. Woodward 52

Cols. DeSales 33, Bishop Watterson 32

Cols. School for Girls 24, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 22

Columbiana 50, Youngs. Valley Christian 11

Columbiana Crestview 39, Newton Falls 23

Cortland Lakeview 29, Hubbard 27

Creston Norwayne 66, Jeromesville Hillsdale 27

Crown City S. Gallia 58, Belpre 24

Day. Carroll 88, New Carlisle Tecumseh 72

Defiance Tinora 59, Hicksville 27

Delta 40, Swanton 27

Dola Hardin Northern 55, Crestline 25

Doylestown Chippewa 43, Dalton 28

Elmore Woodmore 48, Bloomdale Elmwood 36

Fairfield 60, Lynchburg-Clay 53

Findlay 57, Fremont Ross 54

Findlay Liberty-Benton 77, N. Baltimore 13

Fostoria 63, Pemberville Eastwood 17

Garrettsville Garfield 59, Youngs. Liberty 42

Goshen 53, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 29

Granville Christian 54, Gilead Christian 24

Groveport Madison Christian 52, Cols. Whetstone 19

Hamler Patrick Henry 45, Wauseon 36

Hannibal River 56, Barnesville 34

Hanoverton United 60, Wellsville 20

Ironton 37, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 35

Kenton 44, St. Marys Memorial 42

Kinsman Badger 41, Andover Pymatuning Valley 37

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 66, Gahanna Cols. Academy 20

Lebanon 44, Morrow Little Miami 26

Lees Creek E. Clinton 62, Blanchester 39

Legacy Christian 53, Day. Christian 24

Lima Bath 47, Defiance 18

Lisbon David Anderson 53, Leetonia 44

Lore City Buckeye Trail 43, E. Can. 21

Louisville 82, Akr. East 15

Macedonia Nordonia 39, Twinsburg 34

Marietta 44, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 17

Marion Pleasant 51, Bellville Clear Fork 38

Martins Ferry 73, Brooke, W.Va. 62

Metamora Evergreen 36, Archbold 25

Millbury Lake 54, Genoa Area 42

Mineral Ridge 40, Berlin Center Western Reserve 38

Mowrystown Whiteoak 47, St. Patrick, Ky. 31

Mt. Orab Western Brown 70, Batavia 34

New Bremen 38, New Knoxville 26

New Madison Tri-Village 83, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 15

New Middletown Spring. 62, Lowellville 39

New Richmond 74, Wilmington 66

Norton 53, Mogadore Field 51

Peebles 67, Fayetteville-Perry 30

Poland Seminary 39, Jefferson Area 27

Portsmouth 45, Gallipolis Gallia 32

Portsmouth Notre Dame 73, Franklin Furnace Green 9

Proctorville Fairland 68, Chesapeake 22

Richmond Edison 62, Madonna, W.Va. 38

Russia 56, Botkins 27

Sarahsville Shenandoah 54, New Matamoras Frontier 39

Shelby 60, Sparta Highland 36

Spencerville 53, Bluffton 47

St. Henry 43, Ft. Recovery 27

Struthers 74, Girard 63

Stryker 42, Holgate 35

Sugarcreek Garaway 50, Strasburg-Franklin 44

Tipp City Bethel 41, Casstown Miami E. 38

Tontogany Otsego 57, Rossford 40

Versailles 49, Coldwater 45

Vienna Mathews 65, Ashtabula St. John 28

W. Liberty-Salem 78, W. Jefferson 77

Warren Champion 52, Campbell Memorial 20

Waynesfield-Goshen 53, Lima Perry 51

Weir, W.Va. 51, Steubenville 47

Williamsburg 51, Felicity-Franklin 20

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 51, Rayland Buckeye 40

Wooster 63, New Philadelphia 43

Youngs. Mooney 40, Youngs. East 38

Youngs. Ursuline 39, Youngs. Chaney High School 3

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Edgerton vs. Haviland Wayne Trace, ppd.

Minster vs. Delphos St. John's, ppd.

Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Celina, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Man sentenced in 2021 death of Clark County woman after earlier...
2
Springfield city manager appoints new marketing, diversity manager
3
PHOTOS: 45 years ago, Blizzard of 78 hit Clark County
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top