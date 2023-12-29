Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashtabula Edgewood 80, Ashtabula St. John 32

Barberton 72, Akr. Firestone 54

Bellaire 59, Wintersville Indian Creek 52

Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Wahama, W.Va. 13

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 55, Can. Cent. Cath. 29

Bryan 66, Sherwood Fairview 52

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 47, Cambridge 31

Cardington-Lincoln 40, Caledonia River Valley 36

Casstown Miami E. 37, Anna 27

Chagrin Falls 58, Mantua Crestwood 56

Cin. Purcell Marian 78, Miami Norland, Fla. 41

Circleville 39, New Lexington 28

Cle. Hts. 65, Day. Thurgood Marshall 47

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 59, Rocky River Lutheran W. 44

Cols. Walnut Ridge 32, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 17

Columbiana Crestview 45, Warren Champion 37

Creston Norwayne 62, West Salem Northwestern 57

Dover 44, New Concord John Glenn 43

Doylestown Chippewa 56, Jeromesville Hillsdale 19

Elida 50, Lima Sr. 37

Fairfield Christian 69, Cols. Briggs 16

Fostoria 48, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 44

Franklin Furnace Green 50, Latham Western 11

Fuchs Mizrachi 66, Fairport Harbor Harding 40

Kalida 47, Archbold 33

Kettering Alter 48, DeGraff Riverside 26

Lakeside Danbury 42, Genoa 38

Leesburg Fairfield 48, Lees Creek E. Clinton 35

Legacy Christian 57, New Lebanon Dixie 43

Lewis Co., Ky. 55, Ironton 51

Liberty Center 51, New London 30

Lynchburg-Clay 72, Bainbridge Paint Valley 30

Marietta 64, Belpre 26

Marion Pleasant 58, Mt. Gilead 32

Martins Ferry 58, Beaver 24

Massillon Jackson 52, Peninsula Woodridge 18

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 52, Continental 39

Medina 61, Sequoyah, Ga. 38

Metamora Evergreen 57, Oregon Clay 39

Miami, Fla. 64, W. Chester Lakota W. 47

Millbury Lake 36, Bowling Green 30

Miller City 46, Tol. Christian 44

Milton-Union 39, Newton Local 27

Minford 38, Jackson 35

Montpelier 50, Stryker 35

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, Attica Seneca E. 41

New Matamoras Frontier 56, St. Marys, W.Va. 49

Niles McKinley 50, Cortland Maplewood 48

Oakland, Tenn. 37, Ashville Teays Valley 23

Olmsted Falls 42, Beloit W. Branch 21

Ottawa-Glandorf 47, Convoy Crestview 45

Parkersburg, W.Va. 65, Baltimore Liberty Union 27

Pickerington Cent. 40, Chapel Hill, N.C. 27

Pomeroy Meigs 72, Glouster Trimble 55

Port Clinton 49, Oak Harbor 41

Portsmouth Clay 30, Corning Miller 25

RULH 34, Bethel-Tate 28

Richmond Edison 61, Wellsville 51

Rock Hill, S.C. 49, Hamilton Ross 39

S. Charleston SE 56, Spring. Shawnee 27

S. Webster 55, Ironton Rock Hill 37

Stewart Federal Hocking 49, McArthur Vinton County 32

Sunbury Big Walnut 57, Waynesburg Central, Pa. 15

Sycamore Mohawk 39, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 32

Van Buren 45, New Knoxville 35

Warren Howland 67, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 41

Waterford 49, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 35

Westerville Cent. 58, Johnstown 30

Westerville S. 54, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 43

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 94, Kettering Fairmont 26

Woodmont, S.C. 48, Cin. Summit Country Day 36

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 47, Barnesville 32

Worthington Kilbourne 41, Clinton, S.C. 30

Youngs. Mooney 44, New Middletown Spring. 35

Hammond Morton Tournament=

Pool A=

Lawrence Central, Ind. 50, Rocky River Magnificat 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

