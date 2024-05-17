Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Boy's Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division I

Region 1

Akr. Hoban 12, Eastlake N. 3

Can. Glenoak 9, Austintown Fitch 0

Dover 8, Chardon 3

Hunting Valley University 3, Aurora 2

Louisville 5, Uniontown Lake 4, 8 innings

Macedonia Nordonia 5, Can. McKinley 0

Massillon Jackson 9, Youngs. Boardman 0

Mayfield 10, Massillon Washington 0

Medina 13, Cle. Hts. 10

Mentor 3, Hudson 0

N. Can. Hoover 3, Green 0

Westlake 5, Shaker Hts. 2

Wooster 5, N. Olmsted 0

Region 2

Dublin Scioto 3, Hilliard Darby 2

Pickerington Central 2, Gahanna Lincoln 0

Westerville Central 2, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 0

Westerville North 2, Thomas Worthington 1, 9 innings

Region 3

Akr. Firestone 10, Brunswick 0

Amherst Steele 6, Olmsted Falls 3

Avon 2, N. Ridgeville 1

Grafton Midview 2, Wadsworth 0

Lakewood St. Edward 27, Cle. John Adams 0

Medina Highland 6, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 1

N. Royalton 10, Elyria 2

Strongsville 2, Avon Lake 1, 8 innings

Region 4

Beavercreek 8, Lebanon 2

Cin. Moeller 11, Goshen 1

Cin. St. Xavier 3, Cin. LaSalle 0

Hamilton 6, Cin. Anderson 4

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 8, Oxford Talawanda 2

Loveland 1, Fairfield 0

Mason 4, Cin. Walnut Hills 2

Troy 6, Miamisburg 1

Vandalia Butler 12, Sidney 1

W. Chester Lakota W. 2, Hamilton Ross 0

Division II

Region 5

Canfield 6, Warren Howland 2

Hubbard 1, Streetsboro 0

Parma Hts. Holy Name 5, Can. South 1

Youngs. Ursuline 2, Poland Seminary 1

Region 6

Lima Bath 3, Elida 2

Region 7

Bellefontaine 5, Middletown Fenwick 2

Cin. Indian Hill 11, Cin. McNicholas 1

Cin. Wyoming 4, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 3

Cols. Watterson 7, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0

Day. Chaminade Julienne 10, Day. Northridge 0

Day. Oakwood 8, Greenville 3

London 4, Hebron Lakewood 0

New Richmond 7, Batavia 6

Plain City Jonathan Alder 4, Newark Licking Valley 0

Spring. Kenton Ridge 10, Trotwood-Madison 0

Tipp City Bethel 4, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 0

Tipp City Tippecanoe 8, Franklin 4

Division III

Region 9

Can. Cent. Cath. 6, Fairview 0

Columbiana Crestview 9, Columbiana 2

Hanoverton United 5, Youngs. Mooney 4

Region 10

Gahanna Cols. Academy 4, Utica 1

Marengo Highland 16, London Madison Plains 0

Newark Cath. 12, Cardington-Lincoln 2

Region 11

Chillicothe Huntington 7, McDermott Scioto NW 6

Chillicothe Southeastern 7, Oak Hill 4

Chillicothe Zane Trace 13, Chesapeake 0

Lynchburg-Clay 3, Lucasville Valley 1

Magnolia Sandy Valley 5, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 0

Minford 8, Seaman N. Adams 4

Proctorville Fairland 3, Ironton Rock Hill 2

Wellston 2, Portsmouth W. 1

Wheelersburg 3, Crooksville 2

Williamsport Westfall 5, South Point 1

Winchester Eastern 10, Albany Alexander 0

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7, Zanesville W. Muskingum 6

Region 12

Bethel-Tate 10, Cin. Finneytown 0

Heath 14, Cols. Wellington 0

Marion Pleasant 2, Milford Center Fairbanks 1

Versailles 5, Milton-Union 0

Division IV

Region 13

Ashland Mapleton 6, Heartland Christian 2

Ashtabula St. John 11, Medina Christian 0

Cortland Maplewood 10, Lisbon David Anderson 0

Dalton 7, Berlin Center Western Reserve 1

Elyria Open Door 17, McDonald 2

Gibsonburg 4, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 3

Jeromesville Hillsdale 10, E. Can. 0

Lake Center Christian 17, Louisville Aquinas 0

Loudonville 12, Windham 2

Mineral Ridge 4, Orwell Grand Valley 2

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 6, Bristolville Bristol 1

New Middletown Spring. 6, Cornerstone Christian 1

Norwalk St. Paul 2, Old Fort 1

Warren JFK 9, Southington Chalker 0

Region 14

Arcadia 12, Arlington 0

Delphos St. John's 3, Defiance Ayersville 0

Dola Hardin Northern 5, Pandora-Gilboa 1

Edgerton 8, Antwerp 2

Fort Recovery 2, Convoy Crestview 1

Hamler Patrick Henry 5, Ft. Jennings 1

Leipsic 4, Miller City 1

Maria Stein Marion Local 8, Lima Cent. Cath. 2

McComb 12, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 2

Minster 14, Lima Perry 0

Montpelier 10, Hicksville 6

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 3, N. Baltimore 1

Pioneer N. Central 11, Pettisville 1

Rockford Parkway 7, St. Henry 5

Van Wert Lincolnview 5, Kalida 2

W. Unity Hilltop 7, Tol. Christian 1

Region 15

Attica Seneca E. 10, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 0

Greenwich S. Cent. 10, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

Strasburg-Franklin 6, Newcomerstown 2

Sycamore Mohawk 10, New London 0

Region 16

Galion Northmor 1, Groveport Madison Christian 0

Marion Elgin 5, Sugar Grove Berne Union 2

Mechanicsburg 18, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 4

