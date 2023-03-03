X
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Franklin Furnace Green 43, Fairfield 38

New Madison Tri-Village 50, Maria Stein Marion Local 38

Youngs. Valley Christian 71, Cin. Mercy 66

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Cle. Hts. 63, Brunswick 56

Cle. St. Ignatius 72, Strongsville 51

Region 2=

Akr. Hoban 81, Can. Glenoak 46

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Louisville 48, OT

Massillon Jackson 53, Green 38

Medina 40, Maple Hts. 39

Division II=

Region 5=

Alliance 84, Youngs. Chaney High School 76, OT

Cle. VASJ 69, Rocky River 58

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 57, E. Cle. Shaw 49

Gates Mills Gilmour 61, Girard 55, OT

Region 6=

Akr. East 65, Richfield Revere 46

Defiance 65, Lima Shawnee 58

Lexington 76, Shelby 74, OT

Rossford 38, Wauseon 21

Sandusky 84, Mansfield Sr. 75

Tol. Cent. Cath. 69, Port Clinton 48

Van Wert 56, St. Marys Memorial 55

Division III=

Region 11=

Cols. Africentric 78, Gahanna Cols. Academy 56

Region 12=

Camden Preble Shawnee 42, Cin. Seven Hills 27

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 61, Worthington Christian 44

Casstown Miami E. 53, Cin. Mariemont 49

Division IV=

Region 15=

Franklin Furnace Green 43, Leesburg Fairfield 38

Stewart Federal Hocking 64, Portsmouth Notre Dame 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

