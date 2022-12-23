springfield-news-sun logo
Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apple Creek Waynedale 54, Jeromesville Hillsdale 13

Ashtabula Edgewood 58, Conneaut 33

Athens 56, McArthur Vinton County 37

Atwater Waterloo 60, Akr. Firestone 42

Bainbridge Paint Valley 41, Hillsboro 27

Barnesville 53, Rayland Buckeye 51

Bellaire 57, Shadyside 12

Belmont Union Local 56, Beverly Ft. Frye 34

Berlin Hiland 40, Uhrichsville Claymont 32

Bristol 45, Heartland Christian 37

Brookfield 63, Vienna Mathews 30

Canfield S. Range 39, Cortland Lakeview 34

Cardington-Lincoln 38, Centerburg 33

Carey 48, Bucyrus 33

Casstown Miami E. 41, Versailles 33

Castalia Margaretta 43, Sandusky Perkins 38, OT

Celina 32, New Knoxville 15

Chagrin Falls 50, Kirtland 20

Cin. Oak Hills 40, Seton 34

Cin. Walnut Hills 55, Milford 53

Cin. West Clermont 63, Morrow Little Miami 30

Circleville Logan Elm 30, Chillicothe Huntington 28

Creston Norwayne 42, Dalton 38

Delphos Jefferson 57, Paulding 16

E. Central, Ind. 55, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 42

Eaton 51, New Paris National Trail 33

Edgerton 49, Hicksville 29

Findlay Liberty-Benton 64, Elmore Woodmore 30

Fremont Ross 54, Tiffin Columbian 32

Ft. Loramie 60, Hou 20

Girard 45, Jefferson Area 24

Greenup Co., Ky. 48, S. Point 27

Grove City 50, Worthington Kilbourne 27

Hilliard Darby 44, Hilliard Bradley 43

Hubbard 51, Niles McKinley 21

John Marshall, W.Va. 62, St. Clairsville 43

Kinsman Badger 63, McDonald 37

Lakeside Danbury 68, Sandusky St. Mary 9

Lewis Center Olentangy 66, Marion Harding 31

Lima Sr. 57, Lima Perry 42

Lowellville 48, Warren Lordstown 11

Milford Center Fairbanks 45, Richwood N. Union 34

Miller City 54, Van Wert Lincolnview 35

Mt. Orab Western Brown 89, Cin. Withrow 38

New Albany 58, Westerville N. 40

New London 44, Ashland Crestview 6

Oak Glen, W.Va. 61, Lisbon Beaver 24

Oak Harbor 48, Millbury Lake 38

Ottawa-Glandorf 64, Napoleon 30

Peninsula Woodridge 60, Akr. Coventry 22

Perry 54, Madison 47

Poland Seminary 57, Struthers 56

Portsmouth 64, Fairview, Ky. 25

RULH 46, Fayetteville-Perry 40

Richmond Edison 59, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40

Russia 50, Botkins 32

Saline Washtenaw Christian, Mich. 59, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 34

Shelby 57, Willard 50

Smithville 49, Doylestown Chippewa 47

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 57, Weir, W.Va. 43

Sugarcreek Garaway 57, Can. Cent. Cath. 37

Swanton 44, Rossford 17

Sycamore Mohawk 72, Attica Seneca E. 45

Sylvania Southview 40, Wapakoneta 29

Tol. Cent. Cath. 53, Perrysburg 47

Warren Harding 57, Warren Champion 52

Warren Howland 53, Macedonia Nordonia 35

Warsaw River View 51, Crooksville 33

Wheelersburg 49, Minford 46, OT

Wickliffe 45, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 27

Zanesville Rosecrans 42, Tree of Life 30

Holiday Hoop Fest=

Bishop Watterson 39, Logan 22

Newark 47, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bridgeport vs. Hundred, W.Va., ppd.

Fairfield vs. Cin. Princeton, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

