Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 64, Akr. Buchtel 44

Albany Alexander 54, Nelsonville-York 40

Apple Creek Waynedale 40, Doylestown Chippewa 30

Ashland Crestview 59, Columbus Grove 46

Atwater Waterloo 40, McDonald 13

Bainbridge Paint Valley 57, Williamsport Westfall 33

Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, Lowellville 38

Bishop Fenwick 54, Legacy Christian 28

Botkins 54, Houston 27

Bristol 50, Andover Pymatuning Valley 41

Chesapeake 38, Gallipolis Gallia 33

Chillicothe Unioto 55, Frankfort Adena 42

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 47, Batavia 42

Cortland Maplewood 39, Kinsman Badger 35

Cory-Rawson 62, Arcadia 28

Day. Meadowdale 76, Cin. College Prep. 40

Defiance Ayersville 60, Paulding 59

Defiance Tinora 61, Sherwood Fairview 57

Delphos Jefferson 66, Harrod Allen E. 54

Felicity-Franklin 52, Miami Valley Christian Academy 33

Findlay 40, Tol. St. Ursula 21

Glouster Trimble 68, Stewart Federal Hocking 46

Hanoverton United 55, E. Palestine 14

Heartland Christian 64, Youngs. Chaney High School 42

Hundred, W.Va. 44, Bridgeport 33

Lawrence School 57, Elyria Open Door 42

Lees Creek E. Clinton 49, Bethel-Tate 20

Lima Bath 42, Kenton 31

Lodi Cloverleaf 67, Kent Roosevelt 55

Maria Stein Marion Local 49, Coldwater 28

Martins Ferry 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 38

McArthur Vinton County 64, Wellston 28

McComb 45, Vanlue 22

Morral Ridgedale 45, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 33

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 62, Pandora-Gilboa 40

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 56, Sebring McKinley 16

Napoleon 41, Holland Springfield 28

New Bremen 54, St. Henry 22

New Knoxville 46, Versailles 21

New Madison Tri-Village 44, Arcanum 39

New Matamoras Frontier 56, Caldwell 42

New Middletown Spring. 62, Mineral Ridge 23

Ontario 48, Galion 38

Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Elida 27

Peebles 57, Manchester 10

Portsmouth W. 52, Waverly 26

Powell Olentangy Liberty 48, Hilliard Bradley 36

Spencerville 45, Leipsic 44

St. Marys Memorial 54, Wapakoneta 27

Sylvania Southview 53, Maumee 43

Tipp City Bethel 43, Casstown Miami E. 33

Van Wert 37, Defiance 35

Vienna Mathews 54, Southington Chalker 26

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 44, Ansonia 25

Warren Champion 61, Garrettsville Garfield 58

Williamsburg 59, Georgetown 12

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 60, Portsmouth Sciotoville 9

Youngs. Liberty 73, Newton Falls 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lima Sr. vs. Fremont Ross, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

