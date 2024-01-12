Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 58, Akr. Firestone 27
Akr. Garfield 45, Akr. East 18
Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Windham 26
Antwerp 43, Edgerton 30
Athens 67, Wellston 45
Bellaire 59, Cambridge 24
Bellbrook 66, Trenton Edgewood 39
Beverly Ft. Frye 42, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 18
Bidwell River Valley 51, Albany Alexander 35
Bristol 47, Vienna Mathews 23
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49, St Clairsville 32
Caledonia River Valley 48, Ontario 29
Carey 53, Arlington 33
Casstown Miami E. 40, Covington 33
Celina 58, Kenton 57
Chesapeake 37, Ironton 24
Cin. Walnut Hills 39, Milford 35
Cle. Hay 44, Eastlake North 41
Cols. Grandview Hts. 35, Tree of Life 24
Columbiana 35, Racine Southern 26
Columbiana Crestview 67, Youngs. Liberty 26
Columbus Grove 58, Leipsic 36
Convoy Crestview 65, Bluffton 33
Cortland Maplewood 64, Fairport Harbor Harding 8
Day. Christian 39, Day. Miami Valley 12
Day. Oakwood 50, Carlisle 19
Defiance Ayersville 56, Paulding 36
Delphos Jefferson 68, Lima Cent. Cath. 10
Doylestown Chippewa 50, Apple Creek Waynedale 48
E. Palestine 38, Lisbon David Anderson 29
Elyria Open Door 41, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 13
Fayetteville-Perry 52, RULH 40
Findlay Liberty-Benton 54, Arcadia 24
Franklin Furnace Green 57, New Boston Glenwood 43
Gibsonburg 40, Lakeside Danbury 29
Girard 71, Niles McKinley 35
Hanoverton United 64, Youngs. Valley Christian 7
Harrod Allen E. 63, Ada 14
Hubbard 41, Cortland Lakeview 38
John Marshall, W.Va. 64, Steubenville 60
Leavittsburg LaBrae 63, Garrettsville Garfield 39
Lebanon 61, Cin. Anderson 37
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 46, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 33
Lima Bath 54, Elida 15
Lima Perry 52, Dola Hardin Northern 31
Lima Shawnee 56, Defiance 43
Linsly, W.Va. 48, Beallsville 23
Lowellville 50, McDonald 40
Mansfield 41, Richmond Hts. 37
Mansfield Christian 45, Kidron Cent. Christian 42
Maria Stein Marion Local 48, New Knoxville 26
Marion Elgin 67, Cory-Rawson 51
Martins Ferry 55, Belmont Union Local 42
McComb 45, Bloomdale Elmwood 37
Millbury Lake 47, Rossford 20
Milton-Union 43, DeGraff Riverside 27
Mineral Ridge 63, Sebring McKinley 19
Minster 43, St Henry 38
Monroe 40, Franklin 22
Morral Ridgedale 43, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 40, OT
Mowrystown Whiteoak 64, W. Union 31
Mt Gilead 57, Lucas 18
Mt. Orab Western Brown 65, Lynchburg-Clay 63
New Middletown Spring. 50, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 24
Newton Falls 53, Campbell Memorial 23
Oak Harbor 44, Tontogany Otsego 19
Ottawa-Glandorf 49, St Marys 27
Ottoville 63, Continental 18
Pandora-Gilboa 53, Vanlue 39
Poland Seminary 51, Struthers 43
Proctorville Fairland 85, Gallipolis Gallia 21
Rayland Buckeye 57, Shadyside 46
Richmond Edison 56, Madonna, W.Va. 44
Sidney 44, Centerville 38
Smithville 60, Creston Norwayne 27
Stewart Federal Hocking 66, Belpre 37
Streetsboro 81, Lodi Cloverleaf 47
Van Wert Lincolnview 48, Spencerville 44
Versailles 29, Rockford Parkway 24
Wapakoneta 45, Van Wert 33
Warren Champion 51, Brookfield 26
Waynesfield-Goshen 49, N. Baltimore 24
Waynesville 62, Middletown Madison Senior 33
Wilmington 52, Lees Creek E. Clinton 34
Wintersville Indian Creek 63, Beaver 16
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, New Matamoras Frontier 53
Youngs. Mooney 54, Youngs. Chaney High School 19
Zanesville W. Muskingum 71, Barnesville 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Racine Southern vs. Glouster Trimble, ccd.
