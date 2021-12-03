springfield-news-sun logo
Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 71, Edgerton 51

Bryan 55, Paulding 43

Centerburg 56, Worthington Christian 48

Gahanna Cols. Academy 51, Marion Elgin 38

London Madison Plains 61, Groveport Madison Christian 24

Lorain 58, Bedford 57

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 81, Can. Heritage Christian 61

Ravenna SE 65, Canfield S. Range 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

