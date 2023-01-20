springfield-news-sun logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 59, Delta 49

Arlington 39, Pandora-Gilboa 33

Batavia 50, New Richmond 31

Belmont Union Local 66, Barnesville 23

Berlin Center Western Reserve 40, Atwater Waterloo 36

Berlin Hiland 49, Magnolia Sandy Valley 17

Brookfield 52, Youngs. Liberty 42

Bryan 62, Hamler Patrick Henry 44

Chagrin Falls 48, Beachwood 16

Collins Western Reserve 46, Norwalk St. Paul 34

Cols. DeSales 57, Bishop Hartley 26

Columbiana Crestview 50, Warren Champion 29

Creston Norwayne 58, Rittman 18

Defiance Ayersville 48, Defiance Tinora 43

Delaware Christian 35, Granville Christian 30

Delphos Jefferson 41, Convoy Crestview 37

Dola Hardin Northern 53, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 24

E. Palestine 44, Youngs. Valley Christian 17

Elida 50, Defiance 40

Fayetteville-Perry 53, Mowrystown Whiteoak 44

Findlay Liberty-Benton 70, McComb 22

Ft. Loramie 61, Jackson Center 29

Garrettsville Garfield 62, Campbell Memorial 17

Girard 40, Cortland Lakeview 38

Kent Roosevelt 45, Mogadore Field 33

Lakeside Danbury 44, Arcadia 30

Lancaster Fairfield Union 71, Ashville Teays Valley 51

Leipsic 37, Harrod Allen E. 30

Mansfield Sr. 60, Lexington 34

Marion Elgin 41, Morral Ridgedale 26

Metamora Evergreen 52, Wauseon 40

Mineral Ridge 40, McDonald 39

New Matamoras Frontier 52, Caldwell 29

New Middletown Spring. 51, Sebring McKinley 7

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 71, Gahanna Cols. Academy 32

Paulding 43, Hicksville 34

Portsmouth W. 55, Wheelersburg 46

Richmond Edison 59, Heartland Christian 26

Rockford Parkway 64, Coldwater 39

Rocky River Magnificat 54, Gates Mills Gilmour 44

Rootstown 63, Warren JFK 37

Sherwood Fairview 71, Edgerton 48

Southington Chalker 54, Bristol 39

St. Henry 55, New Bremen 33

Tipp City Bethel 55, Day. Northridge 44

Tol. Cent. Cath. 43, Findlay 34

Wintersville Indian Creek 58, St. Clairsville 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Tree falls on US 68 South, leads to multiple crashes in Springfield
2
Springfield police warn of spike in storage unit thefts
3
One play changes game for Sam Hubbard Foundation: $30K raised since...
4
Springfield’s new finance director ‘truly has a servant’s heart’
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top