Thursday's Scores

|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Chagrin Falls Kenston 4, Willoughby S. 1
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 10, Mayfield 1
N. Can. Hoover 5, Youngs. Boardman 0
N. Royalton 5, Avon 4
Cle. St. Ignatius 9, Medina 4
Strongsville 18, Wadsworth 7
Norwalk 1, Bellevue 0
Hamilton Badin 1, Tipp City Tippecanoe 0
Castalia Margaretta 3, Genoa Area 1
Milan Edison 8, Bucyrus Wynford 6
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 7, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 3
Cin. Hills Christian Acad. 9, Versailles 2
Bristolville Bristol 6, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 0
Jeromesville Hillsdale 4, Columbia Station Columbia 2
Warren JFK 5, Lake Center Christian 4
Berlin Hiland 10, Toronto 0
