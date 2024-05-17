Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division I

Region 1

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 4, Uniontown Lake 0

Region 3

Ashville Teays Valley 2, Delaware Hayes 1

Region 4

Centerville 12, Mount Orab Western Brown 3

Hamilton Ross 2, King Mills Kings 1

Liberty Twp. Lakota East 12, Kettering Fairmont 11

Mason 5, Beavercreek 2

Division II

Region 5

Aurora 11, Mogadore Field 1

Canfield 6, Alliance Marlington 2

Medina Buckeye 7, Canal Fulton Northwest 2

Tallmadge 6, Copley 3

Region 6

Akr. Springfield 10, Oberlin Firelands 2

Bryan 3, Defiance 2

Napoleon 8, Findlay Liberty-Benton 2

Region 7

Dover 7, New Concord John Glenn 0

Region 8

Lewistown Indian Lake 8, Bellefontaine 0

Division III

Region 9

Canfield South Range 13, Columbiana 3

Creston Norwayne 6, Wooster Triway 4

Massillon Tuslaw 4, Jeromesville Hillsdale 0

Warren Champion 4, Cortland Lakeview 0

Region 10

Byesville Meadowbrook 2, Magnolia Sandy Valley 1

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 1, Wellston 0

S. Webster 7, Ironton 6

Wheelersburg 15, Leesburg Fairfield 2

Region 12

Bethel-Tate 4, Brookville 1

Casstown Miami East 14, Williamsburg 0

Division IV

Region 13

Fremont St. Joseph 6, Lakeside Danbury 3

Mogadore 6, Salineville Southern 0

Region 14

Carey 5, New Riegal 3

Monroeville 6, New London 1

Region 15

Lucasville Valley 4, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 2

Portsmouth Notre Dame 5, Manchester 1

Strasburg-Franklin 10, Caldwell 0

Region 16

Ft. Loramie 10, N. Lewisburg Triad 2

Minster 7, New Bremen 1

In Other News
1
Clark County seeks volunteers to help tornado cleanup efforts
2
Clark County alpaca farm to host second family fun day
3
Local law enforcement, health department stress importance of seatbelts
4
Fire reported at Springfield Twp. home, no injuries reported
5
IndieCraft to shake up Memorial Day weekend in Springfield
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top