Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA State Championship=
Division II=
Cin. Winton Woods 21, Akr. Hoban 10
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
State championship send-off slated for Wildcats on Friday
2
Yuletide Celebration back in Snyder Park
3
This weekend: Holiday events around Clark and Champaign counties
4
New Carlisle tree lighting, holiday parade to be held this weekend
5
Springboro filmmaker tapped as Jim Renacci’s gubernatorial running mate