Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany Alexander 45, McArthur Vinton County 41
Ashland 65, Wooster 62
Barnesville 45, Shadyside 34
Bellbrook 52, Hamilton Ross 45
Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 19
Beverly Ft. Frye 56, Sarahsville Shenandoah 33
Canfield S. Range 54, Struthers 40
Casstown Miami E. 55, Troy Christian 26
Cols. Briggs 35, Granville Christian 32
Columbiana 45, Youngs. Valley Christian 5
Columbiana Crestview 74, Brookfield 22
Columbus Grove 63, Ada 22
Cortland Maplewood 57, Warren Lordstown 5
Cory-Rawson 63, Dola Hardin Northern 52
DeGraff Riverside 38, Sidney Lehman 27
Doylestown Chippewa 52, Smithville 42
Ft. Loramie 52, Jackson Center 30
Garrettsville Garfield 37, Campbell Memorial 18
Greenwich S. Cent. 61, Mansfield Christian 51
Hanoverton United 48, Wellsville 15
Hubbard 54, Niles McKinley 41
Kenton 38, Elida 34
Kinsman Badger 52, Bristol 19
Legacy Christian 57, Day. Christian 21
Liberty Center 68, Edgerton 28
Lima Bath 60, Lima Shawnee 33
Lisbon David Anderson 51, Leetonia 20
Mansfield Sr. 70, Lexington 33
Marietta 59, Logan 49
Martins Ferry 57, Bellaire 46
McDonald 54, Sebring McKinley 20
Milford 45, Lebanon 43
Millersburg W. Holmes 46, New Philadelphia 37
Mineral Ridge 73, Youngs. Chaney High School 47
Monroe 46, Brookville 32
Monroeville 58, Ashland Crestview 55
New Middletown Spring. 58, Lowellville 54
Newton Falls 41, Youngs. Liberty 26
North Intl 52, Cols. Cristo Rey 6
Ottawa-Glandorf 52, Wapakoneta 36
Poland Seminary 55, Girard 45
Proctorville Fairland 71, S. Point 23
Richmond Edison 51, Toronto 45
S. Webster 53, Crown City S. Gallia 46
Seaman N. Adams 48, Peebles 41
Shelby 43, Caledonia River Valley 32
Stewart Federal Hocking 57, Racine Southern 33
Union City Mississinawa Valley 61, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 21
Vienna Mathews 43, Fairport Harbor Harding 33
Warren Champion 52, Leavittsburg LaBrae 49
Warren Harding 52, Youngs. Mooney 41
Wauseon 42, Delta 34
Waverly 59, Latham Western 8
Waynesfield-Goshen 59, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 24
Wickliffe 41, Burton Berkshire 26
Wintersville Indian Creek 61, St. Clairsville 17
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53, Caldwell 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/