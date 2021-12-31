Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 76, Ravenna 45
Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 40
Bellaire 54, Martins Ferry 44
Bellevue 46, Upper Sandusky 37
Can. South 60, Lodi Cloverleaf 55
Canal Winchester 44, Logan 23
Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 69, Kettering Alter 58
Circleville 48, Williamsport Westfall 39
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48, RULH 16
Cols. Franklin Hts. 34, Cols. Grandview Hts. 33
Conner, Ky. 42, W. Chester Lakota W. 39
Delaware Hayes 45, Dublin Jerome 29
Dover 38, Uniontown Lake 35
Fredericktown 45, Centerburg 39
Granville 52, Norton 36
Harrod Allen E. 46, Ada 38
Independence 51, Wellington 23
Kenton 45, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 39
Lakeside Danbury 44, Monroeville 24
Lancaster Fairfield Union 55, Waverly 21
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 45, Centerburg 39
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 34
Lima Bath 47, McComb 25
Marion Elgin 53, Shekinah Christian 13
Marion Harding 47, Ontario 31
New Concord John Glenn 53, Newark Licking Valley 36
New Madison Tri-Village 51, Plain City Jonathan Alder 40
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 58, Bucyrus 34
Oak Hill 47, New Boston Glenwood 25
Old Fort 44, Fostoria 37
Ottawa-Glandorf 43, Columbus Grove 22
Painesville Riverside 51, Mentor 43
Portsmouth W. 67, Frankfort Adena 44
Powell Olentangy Liberty 32, Worthington Christian 31
Shelby 78, Bellville Clear Fork 48
Smithville 56, West Salem Northwestern 31
St. Clairsville 48, Cambridge 39
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 41, Steubenville 26
Tol. St. Ursula 32, Sylvania Southview 26
Tol. Whitmer 45, Sylvania Northview 32
Van Buren 56, Carey 33
Versailles 49, New Paris National Trail 31
Waterford 51, Jackson 31
Westerville Cent. 37, Johnstown 34
Wheelersburg 51, Ironton 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Miller City vs. Continental, ppd.
