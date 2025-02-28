Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Division III=

Region 9=

Akr. Hoban 68, Medina Highland 44

Division VI=

Region 22=

Columbus Grove 57, Castalia Margaretta 23

Hamler Patrick Henry 63, Carey 28

Region 23=

Beverly Ft. Frye 52, Belpre 35

Division VII=

Region 25=

Lakeside Danbury 62, Warren JFK 36

Mogadore 44, Berlin Center Western Reserve 27

Region 27=

Berlin Hiland 57, Franklin Furnace Green 35

Waterford 51, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

