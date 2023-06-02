X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago

Boy’s Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division I

Regional Semifinal

Cin. Elder 5, Mason 2

Cin. Moeller 10, Cin. West Clermont 4

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 1, Wadsworth 0

Grove City 2, Hilliard Darby 0

Hunting Valley University 5, Akr. Hoban 1

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7, Powell Olentangy Liberty 6

Medina 5, Wooster 0

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 6, Tol. St. John’s Jesuit 5

Division II

Regional Semifinal

Cambridge 3, New Philadelphia 2

Chagrin Falls Kenston 4, Gates Mills Gilmour 2

Chardon NDCL 6, Mogadore Field 4

Day. Chaminade Julienne 5, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 1

Defiance 4, Bay Village Bay 3

Hamilton Badin 9, Hebron Lakewood 2

Ontario 12, St. Marys Memorial 6

Washington C.H. 4, Bloom-Carroll 2

Division III

Regional Semifinal

Apple Creek Waynedale 8, Independence 2

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 8, Winchester Eastern 5

Canfield S. Range 4, Cortland Lakeview 3

Heath 9, Waynesville 0

Jamestown Greeneview 5, Cin. Country Day 3

Milan Edison 6, Haviland Wayne Trace 1

Tol. Ottawa Hills 3, Gahanna Cols. Academy 0

Wheelersburg 4, Lucasville Valley 1

Division IV

Regional Semifinal

Berlin Hiland 13, S. Webster 1

Delphos St. John’s 4, Columbus Grove 0

Mowrystown Whiteoak 3, Attica Seneca E. 1

Russia 4, Sugar Grove Berne Union 0, 8 innings

S. Charleston SE 6, Bradford 0

St. Henry 5, Pioneer N. Central 1

Tiffin Calvert 4, Lake Center Christian 2

Warren JFK 7, Dalton 1

