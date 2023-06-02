Thursday's Scores

Boy’s Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Regional Semifinal
Cin. Elder 5, Mason 2
Cin. Moeller 10, Cin. West Clermont 4
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 1, Wadsworth 0
Grove City 2, Hilliard Darby 0
Hunting Valley University 5, Akr. Hoban 1
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7, Powell Olentangy Liberty 6
Medina 5, Wooster 0
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 6, Tol. St. John’s Jesuit 5
Division II
Regional Semifinal
Cambridge 3, New Philadelphia 2
Chagrin Falls Kenston 4, Gates Mills Gilmour 2
Chardon NDCL 6, Mogadore Field 4
Day. Chaminade Julienne 5, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 1
Defiance 4, Bay Village Bay 3
Hamilton Badin 9, Hebron Lakewood 2
Ontario 12, St. Marys Memorial 6
Washington C.H. 4, Bloom-Carroll 2
Division III
Regional Semifinal
Apple Creek Waynedale 8, Independence 2
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 8, Winchester Eastern 5
Canfield S. Range 4, Cortland Lakeview 3
Heath 9, Waynesville 0
Jamestown Greeneview 5, Cin. Country Day 3
Milan Edison 6, Haviland Wayne Trace 1
Tol. Ottawa Hills 3, Gahanna Cols. Academy 0
Wheelersburg 4, Lucasville Valley 1
Division IV
Regional Semifinal
Berlin Hiland 13, S. Webster 1
Delphos St. John’s 4, Columbus Grove 0
Mowrystown Whiteoak 3, Attica Seneca E. 1
Russia 4, Sugar Grove Berne Union 0, 8 innings
S. Charleston SE 6, Bradford 0
St. Henry 5, Pioneer N. Central 1
Tiffin Calvert 4, Lake Center Christian 2
Warren JFK 7, Dalton 1