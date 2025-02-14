Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 3 hours ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 63, Warren Lordstown 30

Ashtabula St John 70, Conneaut, Pa. 31

Caldwell 63, Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 52

Can. Cent. Cath. 55, Sugarcreek Garaway 48

Centerburg 66, Genoa Christian 46

Cin. Oyler 70, Cin. Finneytown 63

Cle. Cent. Cath. 64, Cornerstone Christian 55

Cle. JFK 55, Lyndhurst Brush 53

Cols. Eastmoor 61, Cols. Beechcroft 59

Cols. Horizon 55, Grove City Christian 53

Cols. KIPP 70, Baltimore Liberty Union 69

Cols. Mifflin 71, Cols. Marion-Franklin 64

Cols. Patriot Prep 83, Groveport Madison Christian 16

Elmore Woodmore 82, Lakeside Danbury 52

Ft. Jennings 58, Pandora-Gilboa 33

Gallipolis Gallia 70, Portsmouth 58, OT

Garfield Hts. 93, Maple Hts. 57

Gibsonburg 58, Sandusky St. Mary 36

Harrison 72, Cin. Mariemont 58

Heartland Christian 85, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 48

Lawrence School 53, Elyria First Baptist Christian 43

Lima 59, Tol. Start 35

Magnolia Sandy Valley 57, Navarre Fairless 43

Marion Harding High School 66, Galion 51

New Matamoras Frontier 76, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 56

New Middletown Spring. 51, Berlin Center Western Reserve 49

Ontario 63, Sparta Highland 49

Orange 62, Cle. Hay 53

Peninsula Woodridge 70, Akr. Springfield 20

Richmond Hts. 82, St. Edward (OH) 64

Shekinah Christian 65, Liberty Christian Academy 32

Shelby 64, Marion Pleasant 54, OT

Tree of Life 46, Wellington 43

Trotwood-Madison 78, Cin. Aiken 76

Utica 60, Granville Christian 49

Vincent Warren 67, Lancaster Fairfield Union 48

Williamsport Westfall 92, Ross County Christian 80

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Valentine project connects Springfield students to new friends around...
2
Clark County Dog Shelter closing through weekend due to surge in...
3
Springfield schools closed today because of bus driver illnesses
4
Mr. Handy Appliance Parts, beloved Springfield business, to close after...
5
Six local Joann fabric and craft stores closing; part of nationwide...