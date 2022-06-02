springfield-news-sun logo
Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
OHSAA Softball Championships
State Semifinal
Division I

Holland Springfield 4, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 2

West Chester Lakota West 13, North Canton Hoover 5

Division II

Plain City Jonathan Alder 5, Oak Harbor 0

Wooster Triway 3, Heath 0

