Thornton scores 17 to lead N. Illinois past Kent St. 65-63

Trendon Hankerson made a pair of free throws that stretched the Northern Illinois (4-8, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) lead to 65-61 with 14 seconds remaining. Sincere Carry hit a jumper for Kent State with two seconds left to cap the scoring.

Hankerson finished with 14 points. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu added 13 points for the Huskies.