Thornton, Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Penn State Nittany Lions

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State faces Ohio State in a matchup of Big Ten teams.

The Nittany Lions are 10-2 in home games. Penn State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buckeyes are 4-5 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Penn State makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Ohio State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Penn State allows.

The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 14.3 points, 7.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Nittany Lions. Nicholas Kern is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Bruce Thornton is averaging 17 points and 4.2 assists for the Buckeyes. Devin Royal is averaging 12.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

