Thornton leads Ohio State against Pittsburgh after 25-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts Pittsburgh after Bruce Thornton scored 25 points in Ohio State's 102-69 win against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Buckeyes are 4-0 in home games. Ohio State is second in the Big Ten with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin Royal averaging 6.5.

The Panthers play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Pittsburgh averages 84.3 points and has outscored opponents by 21.2 points per game.

Ohio State averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 5.3 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh has shot at a 50.2% clip from the field this season, 16.2 percentage points higher than the 34.0% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thornton is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Buckeyes.

Ishmael Leggett is shooting 56.6% and averaging 18.0 points for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.