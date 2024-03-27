Thomasson and Georgia defeat Ohio State 79-77 to advance to NIT semifinals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 21 points, Frank Anselem had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Georgia defeated Ohio State 79-77 on Tuesday night to advance to the NIT semifinals.

Thomasson shot 8 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Bulldogs (20-16). Blue Cain added 17 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line while he also had eight rebounds.