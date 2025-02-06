Thomas scores season-high 20 and Cincinnati leads the entire second half of a 93-83 victory over UCF

Mitchell finished with 19 points and Aziz Bandaogo scored 16 points for Cincinnati (13-9, 3-8 Big 12 Conference). Thomas was making his second start of the season after doing so 35 times last year before breaking his foot in the NIT opener.

Keyshawn Hall led UCF (13-9, 4-7) with 23 points and Darius Johnson added 21 points. Moustapha Thiam had 14 points and eight rebounds and Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 11.

Thomas made a steal on UCF's final possession of the first half and tipped in his own miss at the other end just before the halftime buzzer to give Cincinnati a 40-36 lead. It was the Bearcats' highest scoring first half since netting 46 against Alabama State on Nov. 27.

Cincinnati hosts BYU on Saturday, when UCF plays at Baylor.

