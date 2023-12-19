Thomas scores 25 as Bowling Green beats Hampton 75-65

Led by Trey Thomas' 25 points, the Bowling Green Falcons defeated the Hampton Pirates 75-65 on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Thomas had 25 points and six 3-pointers in Bowling Green's 75-65 victory against Hampton on Tuesday.

Thomas was 7 of 17 shooting, including 6 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Falcons (8-3). Rashaun Agee added 21 points while going 7 of 10 and 7 of 10 from the free throw line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Marcus Hill was 5 of 15 shooting, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Falcons.

Kyrese Mullen led the Pirates (4-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds. Ja'Von Benson added 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Hampton. In addition, Tristan Maxwell had nine points, four assists and two steals.

Up next for Bowling Green is a matchup Friday with Siena Heights at home. Hampton visits Eastern Michigan on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

