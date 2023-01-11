Thomas scores 22, Kent State beats Toledo 75-63

BreakingNews
Man arrested for severely injuring woman, tying up another in Clark County
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Miryne Thomas had 22 points and Kent State beat Toledo 75-63 on Tuesday night.

Thomas added 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Golden Flashes (13-3, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). Sincere Carry scored 21 points and added five assists. Malique Jacobs recorded 16 points and was 7 of 18 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 1 for 4 from the line. The Golden Flashes picked up their seventh straight win.

Setric Millner Jr. finished with 16 points for the Rockets (10-6, 1-2). Ra'Heim Moss added 13 points, six rebounds and three steals for Toledo. Rayj Dennis also had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

